Eamonn Holmes declares he’s ‘on the road to recovery’ as he gives health update following back surgery

Belfast-born broadcaster is being supported by his wife Ruth Langsford as he undergoes specialist rehabilitation treatment

Eamonn Holmes has given a health update as he continues to recover following back surgery.

The 63 year old Belfast-born broadcaster suffers with chronic back pain and underwent surgery last year to help alleviate some of the symptoms.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he revealed that he undergoing treatment at a Neurokinex centre, which specialises in activity-based rehab for people living with paralysis.

Uploading a photograph of himself with his eyes closed, he told his 767k followers that he is “working on regaining my balance”.

“Training with my eyes closed,” he captioned the image.

He added: “It’s all about regaining my balance. Hard work made harder balancing on one leg.”

His wife Ruth Langsford, 62, offered her support in the comments section.

“Keep going,” the Loose Women star wrote, signing off with a kiss.

Another image saw him wearing boxing gloves on as he worked with a therapist.

“Today it was boxing to build balance and core strength. Road to recovery,” he wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Holmes first started experiencing severe back pain out of the blue back in spring 2021, which left him reliant on a walking stick.

Further investigation found that he had suffered three slipped discs which affected the movement of his right leg.

In May, things took a turn for the worse when he flew to Belfast to host an event in honour of close friend Gloria Hunniford and ended up in A&E after his spinal problems caused bladder and bowel issues.

Holmes was immediately admitted for emergency surgery, but the surgeon decided to postpone saying it was “too complicated”.

He spent a further nine days being monitored in hospital before returning to England. After making contact with a specialist surgeon there, his surgery finally went ahead in September 2022.

“It went well — the doctor tidied things up, and generally the pain has gone, which is brilliant,’ he told the Daily Mail in an interview afterwards.

The spinal surgery left him with a weakened left leg however and two weeks after going under the knife, he fell backwards down 18 stairs at his home, hitting the stone floor at the bottom.

The incident left him with a broken shoulder and his legs further weakened.

© Evening Standard