Eamonn Holmes dons a wig to look like Mel Gibson from Braveheart

Eamonn Holmes has donned a wig after claiming he always wanted to look like Mel Gibson in Braveheart, during a discussion about hair loss.

However the GB News presenter was teased by his co-host Isabel Webster about looking more like Boris Johnson after he got his hair styled in the news studio by celebrity stylist Inanch Emir.

The segment featured a demonstration of a treatment for hair loss that involves semi-permanent hairpieces and is seen as an alternative to surgery.

“I've always wanted to be like Mel Gibson in Braveheart – let me see what I’d look like,” Eamonn said after eying up one of the wigs.

But Isabel joked that he looked more like Mr Johnson with the long flowing locks.

Expert Inanch explained that the system involves applying adhesive to the scalp which holds the hairpiece in place for a month and can be worn in a shower.

It costs some £300 a month to have the piece removed and re-applied.

Eamonn’s new look came on a day when he was pictured in the papers alongside fellow broadcaster Rylan during a visit to his home and inspected a stair lift that he had installed to help him get around after back surgery.

Writing about his experience in his column in the Daily Express on Friday, Eamonn paid tribute to the healthcare professionals who looked after him.

“I have had three hospital stays over four months and however much respect I have for the people who fixed me up, no offence, I don’t want to see many of them again for a very long time,” he said.

“Regarding the pay issue, it’s about time we nurtured and valued NHS staff - and not just with money.

“Make everyone from a porter to a professor feel proud to be part of that NHS system and stop pretending there is no staffing or funding crisis within our hospital, ambulance, healthcare and social care system.

“Personally, I would pay medics what they need because whether it’s me, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor or you, we would all cough up just to get better.

“Assuming we can cough up that is.”