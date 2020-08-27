Eamonn Holmes faces criticism over 'Rule Britannia' slavery debate

Eamonn Holmes has been criticised for his handling of a television debate on whether songs like Rule Britannia are racist.

The debate followed reports that the BBC may drop the patriotic song and others which contain perceived references to slavery and colonialism.

Mr Holmes faced a backlash on Twitter yesterday after asking political campaigner Femi Oluwele why he objected to the use of the word 'slave' which is featured in the Irish national anthem and others.

Mr Holmes said: "I'm asking you do you have an explanation for the context of it, because every time the 'S' word seems to be used you have an issue with it."

Mr Oluwele replied: "It's an issue within the context of Rule Britannia on the basis that we were bragging about how we were in a position of enslaving other countries whilst not ourselves being slaves."

He also argued that the wider issue of systemic racism in the UK was a more important matter than the songs in question.