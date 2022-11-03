Eamonn Holmes’ GB News co-presenter labels latest injury setback ‘heartbreaking’

Eamonn Holmes’ GB News co-presenter Isabel Webster has said she finds the Belfast man’s latest injury setback “heartbreaking”, after news emerged he is set for a further TV layoff.

According to the Express earlier in the week, the 62-year-old suffered a fall at his Surrey home a number of weeks ago which left him with a fractured shoulder.

The former ITV This Morning host is now set for a further eight-week lay-off while he recovers from the latest set back.

Replacing him every Thursday on the show alongside Webster will be Andrew Pierce.

His GB News colleague said she misses him “just as much as viewers”.

"It's been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain, Eamonn has had such a run of back luck,” Ms Webster told the show.

"I know how much out audience is missing Eamonn, and I am too.”

The Belfast TV host has presented alongside Webster on the morning breakfast show since January.

A spokesperson for Eamonn told the Express: “As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation.

“He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and rest.

“Sadly it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.

"But despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can.

“Eamonn would like to say thank you for the wonderful care he has received from the NHS. He’d also like to thank everyone who has sent him get-well messages.

“Eamonn’s focus now is solely on resting, and getting better - which he is determined to do.”

Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, has been candid with his health struggles over the last few years.

The Northern Irish host joined GB News having previously hosted Friday’s This Morning, alongside wife Ruth Langsford, for 15 years.