Eamonn Holmes’ GB News switch reports hits Twitter trends

There has been mixed reaction to online reports Eamonn Holmes is to leave This Morning for news channel GB News.

The 61-year-old Belfast-born broadcaster will leave the ITV show he has hosted for 15 years to join the beleaguered channel.

“Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era,” a source told The Mirror.

"He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

Many fans of the presenter took to Twitter saying it was “great news” and a “star signing” for GB News calling Holmes a “talented broadcaster”.

One person tweeted: “So looking forward to Eamonn's own opinions without ITV over sensitive filters.”

It’s understood the 61-year-old will be fronting his own show several days each week from next year, but reaction hasn’t all been so positive. Some questioned if the move would be good for his career.

However others said it would be a “perfect fit at GB News”.

Others claimed it was a “bizarre career move” to a channel which has been dogged by controversy since its launch.

Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford were dropped from their Friday slot on This Morning and replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

They had also been filling in as hosts during school holidays.

Chairman and main presenter of GB News Andrew Neil quit after two weeks at the helm.

However, that didn’t stop former first minister Arlene Foster joining the station as a contributor.

Holmes has so far yet to comment.