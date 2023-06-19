Eamonn Holmes has cheeky dig at wife Ruth’s show Loose Women

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes reveals he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, joking that he does not want to sit around and watch Loose Women all day.

Talking about his age with GB News co-star Isabel Webster, the 63-year-old said he has “no desire” to slow down.

"But then, the more you see, there is a change in attitude when people look at you...'You're how old?'

"You know, they think you shouldn't be working. A lot of people my age, 47, would just feel they are active.

"Well, I'm not physically active but I'm compos mentis and you want to be involved.

"You are defined by what you do, you don't want to be sitting there at home all day watching Loose Women, do you?"

Isabel agreed, but reflected on the days of her grandparents “who had a terrible war” to contend with.

"A difficult period in the aftermath of that, and they were never better off than when they were retired at 60,” she said.

"They had a wonderful retirement, they were in their gardens, they were in societies..."

The former This Morning presenter, who sat on the couch alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, said they must have planned well as Isabel credited their ability to retire to a modest lifestyle.

She then joked that she will still be working at 100.

Eamonn, whose wife is among the Loose Women line-up, sighed and agreed as he empathised with people who are struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

"These are terrible, terrible times and my heart genuinely goes out to people who find themselves on a fixed budget,” he added.

"They have saved up and got themselves a mortgage which may be increasing by hundreds of pounds per month come Thursday.

"Where do you get this money from? It's incredible."

It comes after Eamonn addressed his ageing appearance, responding to viewer’s comments that he used “fillers”.

"I do look like I am sort of puffy,” he told the audience earlier this year.

"I have got big hamster cheeks.”

The broadcaster celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend with his sons who took him on a surprise lunch.

In an tweet posted on Saturday, the dad-of-four shared his delight at spending time with his family.

“Well, I’ve had a happy day... two of my sons surprised me with a lovely Father’s Day lunch,” he wrote online.

“Their theory was beat the rush tomorrow.

"Thanks boys.

"A good meal and a good laugh were had.”