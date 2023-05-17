Eamonn Holmes hits back at fan after being accused of fuelling Holly and Phil ‘witch hunt’

Eamonn Holmes (right, with wife Ruth Langsford) has had his say on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby — © Dave Benett/Getty Images

Eamonn Holmes has hit back at criticism of comments he made about the rumoured row between ITV duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The Belfast-born presenter responded tersely to a fan who accused the 63-year-old of "jumping in" on the "Phil and Holly witch hunt".

Holmes had taken a swipe at Holly and Phillip during Monday's episode of GB News

He got involved in the drama again after posting a photo of himself at the airport on Instagram.

One fan commented under the post: “I am a huge fan of you Eamonn and will continue to be. I just wish you hadn't jumped in on the Phil and Holly witch-hunt. Maybe I don't know it all, but I hate to see you trading insults.”

The TV presenter posted a reply to the fan’s post, saying: “I think I have a lot more insight than u [sic]”.

Others came to the support of Holmes, including television and radio presenter Johnny Vaughan who said: “I trust you 100% on this. You’ve got no axe to grind, no angle, no hidden agenda - in my experience you’ve always just called it how you find it.”

The social media spat comes after Holmes hit out at This Morning presenters Willoughby and Schofield, calling their working relationship on This Morning “a broken fit”.

Speaking on GB News on Monday morning, following the TV Baftas, Holmes said: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors”.

His comments come amid rumours of a bitter feud between the presenters, who had previously been famed for their camaraderie and on-screen chemistry.

“They may or may not be together on the telly today,” he added.

“The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It's [This Morning] an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there's no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Holmes was previously a staple on the ITV show for 15 years before being let go by the This Morning team in 2021, having been replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Last week, Mr Schofield hailed co-host Willoughby as his "rock" amid reports the pair's relationship has come under strain.

Despite rumours of the rift, the duo put on a united front as they appeared side by side on Monday and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

Both have presented the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Last September, the pair faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Following an online outcry, the chief executive of ITV said Schofield and Willoughby had been “misrepresented” over the issue and stressed they had been attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.

Over the years they have been open about their close friendship including sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.