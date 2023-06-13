Eamonn Holmes hits back at latest fan criticism over Phillip Schofield comments

Belfast presenter Eamonn Holmes has hit back at a fan on social media after they claimed to be “disappointed” in the GB News host’s previous criticism of Phillip Schofield.

Mr Holmes has previously been outspoken in his criticism of the hosts of ITV’s This Morning and has often used his Breakfast Show on the news channel to discuss the departure of Mr Schofield.

In recent weeks, Schofield became embroiled in a scandal which has rocked ITV.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Mr Holmes - a former This Morning presenter - waded in on the row, most notably with an explosive GB News interview in which he alleged that Schofield had created a toxic work environment.

On Sunday, a social media user criticised his remarks, commenting on Mr Holmes’ Instagram account.

Mr Holmes posted that Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, his show with co-presenter Isabel Webster, had been nominated for a Best News Programme award at the National Reality TV Awards 2023.

He said: “Let's face it, it doesn't get more real than us.

“Your support for Isabel and me would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.”

In response, the social media user commented that she didn’t think the show deserved a vote in light of Mr Holmes’ comments.

She said: “I’m really disappointed too in the recent behaviour and unnecessary comments.

“Contributing to the persecution of another person, I don’t feel a vote is really deserved at the minute,” she continued.

“Shame for Isabelle [sic] though.”

Mr Holmes replied to her comment on the Instagram post, remarking: “Sue, I'm sorry you have difficulty in understanding who was persecuted.”

The exchange between the pair has since been removed from Instagram.

It’s not the first time the Northern Irishman has addressed users directly on social media over the matter.

Last month the presenter responded tersely to a fan who accused the 63-year-old of "jumping in" on the "Phil and Holly witch hunt".

Holmes was previously a staple on the ITV show for 15 years before being let go by the This Morning team in 2021, having been replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.