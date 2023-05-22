Eamonn Holmes hits out at Phillip Schofield claiming he did not ‘step down’: ‘He was sacked’

Northern Irish TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has again taken aim at hosts of This Morning suggesting that Phillip Schofield did not resign but was “sacked”.

The GB News breakfast show presenter and former This Morning host also claimed Holly Willoughby was being untruthful when she expressed sadness that Mr Schofield was leaving the hit ITV show after fronting it for two decades.

Mr Holmes added, 'they deserve each other'.

During the newspaper review, when Isabel Webster said Phil was “stepping down”, Eamonn interjected: “Oh please just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I've decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – here’s your P45, now step down’.”

He then went on to mimic Holly and said: “And she says: ‘Oh, the couch will not be the same without him being there.’ Well she wanted him not there. So what is she moaning about. They deserve each other I suppose.”

Mr Holmes continued: “Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.

“She says. ‘I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour’. All the things that she didn’t have when she came to the show. Well it’s true! I would call that stabbing in the back.

“I could give you a list of the lack of kindness and lack of awareness from both of them. How they would socialise, and the people around them. You just have to look at my phone, full of people who are glad to see the back of the two of them.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who normally host on Fridays, will fill in as interim This Morning hosts after Phillip Schofield's exit left the show in turmoil.

Holly Willoughby is taking an early half-term holiday and will return in a fortnight on June 5, ITV has said.

Schofield, who still wears a wedding ring, is said to have consulted his ex-wife Stephanie, 59, and their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, before stepping down with ‘immediate effect' after more than 20 years on the programme.

He was seen in Cornwall with his mother Pat yesterday afternoon. He was seen on the phone, vaping and looking out to sea while in a car park for two hours, onlookers said.

ITV will give him a payoff of six months' wages, believed to be in excess of £300,000.