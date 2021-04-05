Eamonn Holmes ‘humbled’ after sharing chronic pain

Eamonn Holmes has told how sharing his chronic pain journey with other sufferers on social media has been a ‘humbling’ experience.

The Belfast man was presenting This Morning today with wife Ruth Langsford, after severe back pain led to sleepless nights and a visit to hospital last week for an MRI scan.

Hosting a chronic pain clinic on Monday’s show, Eamonn, back in the hot seat for the Easter break, told viewers that he’d had a physiotherapy session at 4.30am, followed by a cold shower, in an attempt to allay the pain before going on air.

He also told fellow sufferers, who have been opening up to him about their ongoing struggles with chronic pain, that they were not alone.

Speaking at the start of the pain clinic, Eamonn said: “You may, if you have been following my social media, understand this.

“About a month ago, I did something to my back; I don’t know what. This can be getting into a car, getting out of a car, getting into bed, whatever.

“I’ve got an MRI scan but of course the trouble is everything closes down for Easter and I haven’t got it analysed yet. What I do know is that I cannot sleep at night. The pain is absolutely worse at night.

“And the humbling thing is, when you go on social media and you talk to people about who actually have this and who suffer from this, you realise age isn’t a barrier, where you live isn’t a barrier, how much you earn isn’t a barrier. So many of you have this chronic pain situation, from all sorts of different sources.”

After Ruth agreed that a lot of people were struggling with long-term pain, Eamonn introduced viewers to pain specialist Dr Katy Munro and urged them to keep talking about the issue, to create greater awareness.

“Don’t think you’re alone in this one,” he said.

Eamonn explained that he’d had the pain for a month and said that he hoped he didn’t have it much longer.

But he pointed out that many people were living with chronic pain their whole lives.

Ruth chipped in: “It’s awful, and the fact you are tweeting on social media at three o’clock in the morning because you can’t sleep because of the pain, and there are hundreds of thousands of other people contacting you because they can’t sleep with the pain.

“It’s a really serious problem. Millions of people are affected.”

Within minutes of the chronic pain segment starting, #Eamonn was trending on Twitter, with many people delighted to see the couple back hosting the show in the absence of Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Scores of viewers also praised Eamonn for highlighting the issue of chronic pain, while others offered ideas on how best to deal with it.

One audience member tweeted: “Well done Eamonn. Thank you for bringing chronic pain to the forefront. My husband also suffers. For him, it’s hard to fight the depression that comes with it.”

Another posted: “That’s fantastic that you have a physio and the cold showers are something I will try as heat seems to do nothing. Keep going, we are all here to support you. Thank you for using your platform to raise awareness.”

At the end of the segment, which featured Dr Munro talking about medication, alternative therapies and pain management clinics, Eamonn told sufferers he had much ‘love and respect for them’, as they struggled with day to day living and sleepless nights.