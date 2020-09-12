Eamonn Holmes: 'I spend at least every other weekend in Belfast as my mother Josephine is 92 and very frail'
The broadcaster who has been standing in for Stephen Nolan this week tells Claire O'Boyle why he returns as often as he can to the city of his birth, how he deals with social media and why he's proud of Northern Ireland people
Claire O'Boyle
As Northern Ireland exports go, Eamonn Holmes is about as successful as they get. As well as huge back catalogue of top-notch TV, he's got a celebrity wife - the stunning Ruth Langsford - a regular gig on one of telly's biggest shows, and he even had a cameo role in the movie version of Mrs Brown's Boys.