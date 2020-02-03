Eamonn Holmes in emotional tribute to Stephen Clements as he visits presenter's home town

The picture Eamonn Holmes posted on his Twitter account standing in front of the Stephen Clements poster in Carrickfergus

Eamonn Holmes has paid an emotional tribute to the late Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements during a visit to the radio host's home town.

The popular broadcaster tweeted a picture of himself in front of a newly-erected billboard in Carrickfergus in honour of 47-year-old father-of-two Clements, who died suddenly on January 7.

"Paying my Respects to friend and fellow Broadcaster Stephen Clements," 60-year-old Eamonn said. "Went to see this amazing tribute to him in his home town of Carrickfergus... Gone too soon."

The large billboard, which has been put up on the Belfast Road, bears a smiling image of the late DJ surrounded by heartfelt messages from some of Northern Ireland's best-known personalities. It carries the words "Remembering Stephen Clements", with a message that reads: "Thank you for bringing joy and laughter to so many. Forever in our hearts."

It also highlights tributes from Eamonn himself, radio stars Stephen Nolan and Colin Murray, and actress Bronagh Waugh.

Fans of the former Q Radio presenter turned Radio Ulster host have praised Eamonn's touching gesture.

"Such an amazing man Stephen was Such lovely words Eamonn," one fan wrote, while Eamonn's wife and fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford, said: "Too young, too soon. May he rest in peace."