Eamonn Holmes joins GB News

Eamonn Holmes has quit ITV after 15 years to work for GB News

Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has joined GB News, the network has announced.

GB News described Holmes as “one of the most recognised faces in British broadcasting” when revealing the hire on Friday morning.

It was announced earlier this year that the broadcaster was to leave This Morning for news channel GB News, where he is set to host a new programme in the new year.

The 61-year-old Belfast-born broadcaster will leave the ITV show he has hosted for 15 years to join the new channel, which has been dubbed ‘anti-woke’.

In a statement, Mr Holmes said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

“It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun,” he added.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s what GB News is all about.”

The Belfast-born presenter previously spent 12 years co-hosting GMTV and 11 years hosting Sunrise at Sky News prior to This Morning.

He has also been involved in radio, presenting his own programmes on Radio 5 Live, Magic, BBC Radio 2, and talkRADIO.

His announcement sparked a mixed reception on social media with some congratulating the presenter while others questioned if it was a good move.

Holmes was recently rapped after he cast doubt on the “mainstream media” debunking of links between 5G technology and Covid on This Morning on 13 April.

Ofcom “issued guidance” to ITV after the comments prompted a raft of complaints.

Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford were dropped from their Friday slot on This Morning and replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

They had also been filling in as hosts during school holidays.

GB News has been dogged by controversy, with low ratings and dodgy sets.

Chairman and main presenter Andrew Neil quit after two weeks at the helm.

However, that didn’t stop former first minister Arlene Foster joining the station as a contributor recently. The station’s political editor Darren McCafferty is also a Co Down native.