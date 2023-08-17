Eamonn Holmes leads tributes to legendary talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson who had died aged 88

Broadcaster was George Best’s biographer

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to legendary chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson who has passed away at the age of 88.

The GB News host took to the social media website X (formerly Twitter) to call Sir Michael the “king” of the television chat show format.

"Parky. King of The Chat Show Hosts . A privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him . They don't make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson.”

Mr Holmes also shared an image of himself alongside the television host from an unknown date.

Earlier this morning, the family of Sir Michael confirmed he had passed away from a short illness.

The chat show host interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout his illustrious career – with names such as Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann on the list.

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV because of his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.

Former This Morning host Holmes, joined other NI figures in paying tribute to the broadcasting titan, with former UTV chat show host Gerry Kelly also writing a tribute on social media.

"The final light has just gone out on TV chat shows. Sadly, the end of an era and the end of the art of the chat show host. Rest in peace Michael.”

Baroness Kate Hoey also said she was saddened by the news of Sir Michael’s death.

“Sad to hear the news of Michael Parkinsons death. His sports columns in the (Daily Telegraph) were brilliant and his love of cricket and his concerns about the influence of money in sport came through in his writing. Maybe the Telegraph could republish some of them as a tribute.”

A close friend of Belfast-born football legend George Best, Sir Michael wrote a biography of the star several years ago.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live last year, the talk show host struggled to contain his emotions when recalling his friendship with the footballing star.

"George was my pal, and the greatest player I ever saw...by a mile,” Sir Michael said.

"I can't talk about George without wanting to cry.

"We had a meeting last night with several friends of ours and George was part of our party and we were just reminiscing about the times we had with him.”

In his book, My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments and Declarations, which was co-written with his son, Michael Jr, the talk show host recalled how Best would stay at his home to evade paparazzi.

"George used to come down to the house when he was in trouble with the paparazzi. And dad used to try and get George into the study and say, 'come on George, you have to do this' and George would say, 'yeah, absolutely, I am just going to go outside,'”

In 2009, he described the footballer’s fame as on par with a pop-star.

“When George arrived on the scene he was like the fifth Beatle, a beautiful lad, a pop idol of his time. He was designed for the Sixties,” Parkinson said in 2009.

“But there was no protection around him like there is around the likes of David Beckham. Modern footballers are not privy to the strange journey George had to make.”

In 2018, Sir Michael travelled to Belfast to visit the childhood home of the late footballer on the the 13th anniversary of his death.

In a statement, Sir Michael’s family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Parkinson first aired on the BBC on June 19 1971, and enjoyed a successful run until 1982. In 1998, the chat show was revived on the BBC and proved an instant hit.

It switched from the BBC to ITV1 in 2004 and ran until 2007 – the same year Sir Michael retired from his Sunday morning Radio 2 programme.

His career saw him welcome the likes of boxer Muhammad Ali, sporting star David Beckham and Rod Hull – with puppet Emu – onto his chat shows during a long and distinguished career.

During the hundreds of episodes of his talk show, he also interviewed stars including David Bowie, John Lennon and Celine Dion.

Headline making interviews throughout his career included those with actresses Dame Helen Mirren and US star Meg Ryan.

He famously introduced stage and screen star Dame Helen as the “sex queen” of the Royal Shakespeare Company during their 1975 chat show encounter, and asked if her “equipment” hindered her being recognised as a serious actress.

In 2003, his interview with Ryan made headlines following a frosty one-on-one with the Hollywood actress while she was promoting the poorly received erotic thriller In The Cut.

Ryan sat stony-faced for the sit-down, delivering one-word answers after allegedly being rude to her fellow guests on the show, the fashion double act Trinny and Susannah.

Sir Michael had a close friendship with Best and previously told how he missed the Northern Ireland footballing legend.

Before his TV career, he started life as an only child, growing up in a council house in the coalmining village of Cudworth, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

As a teenager, his father, a miner, took him down the pit to put him off working there.

When his dreams of playing cricket for Yorkshire were dashed, he left school aged 16 and began working at a local paper, later joining the Manchester Guardian and then the Daily Express.

His first TV job was as a producer at Granada, and he later moved to Thames TV, before landing his chat show Parkinson at the BBC.

He had a short-lived term at TV-am as part of the original presenting line-up alongside the likes of Angela Rippon and David Frost, and appeared on the shows Give Us A Clue, one-off drama Ghostwatch and Going For A Song.

Sir Michael brought down the curtain on more than 30 years of his chat show at the end of 2007 with a final show featuring Beckham, Sir Michael Caine, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Edna Everage, Sir Billy Connolly, Peter Kay and Jamie Cullum in a two-hour special.

Speaking on the final show, he said: “Over the years it has been a privilege to meet some of the most intelligent and interesting people. It has always been a great joy and I shall miss it.”

As well as his television career, he was a respected radio broadcaster, having hosted Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 as well as his own sports shows on Five Live. He was also an award-winning sports writer, having been a lifelong cricket fan.

He received an honorary doctorate in 2008, alongside cricket umpire and his good friend Dickie Bird, at the Barnsley campus of Huddersfield University.

He was knighted by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2008, and said of the accolade: “I never expected to be knighted – I thought there was more chance of me turning into a Martian really.”

In 2013, he spoke openly about being diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine health check.

He had three sons with wife Mary, who he married in 1959.