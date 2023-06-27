Eamonn Holmes misses out on TRIC Award to fellow GB News presenter Nigel Farage

Eamonn Holmes arrives at The TRIC Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House in London

Eamonn Holmes has missed out on a news presenting award to fellow GB News man Nigel Farage.

The Belfast born-broadcaster was pictured arriving to London’s TRIC (Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards on Tuesday afternoon, in crutches and a suit.

He now works for GB News, and was nominated for a news presenting award alongside Nigel Farage, Piers Morgan, Stephen Dixon and Susanna Reid.

Former UKIP leader turned GB News presenter Mr Farage was congratulated after winning the award.

Speaking of the event and the nominees, TRIC Chair, Daniel Todaro, said: “What makes the TRIC Awards so special is that it's the public who gets to choose who wins a coveted TRIC Award and hold a place in history alongside those who have won in our 54 year history.”

While Mr Holmes, who suffers from chronic back pain, hit the pink carpet with the support of two walking canes.

Holly Willoughby was nowhere to be seen and reportedly will not attend the ceremony, even though her ITV show, This Morning, has been nominated for the Daytime accolade.

Her absence comes in the aftermath of the show’s recent controversy surrounding the departure of her long-time co-host Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Eamonn Holmes v Phillip Schofield

It also followed reports of a feud between Mr Schofield and Ms Willoughby.

Mr Holmes - a former This Morning presenter - has since often waded in on the row, most notably with an explosive GB News interview.

He also previously admitted he may be “bitter” about Phillip and Holly signing lucrative advertising contracts because he felt his opportunities were scuppered.