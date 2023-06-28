Eamonn Holmes picks up prestigious prize at London awards show

Eamonn Holmes has picked up a Best Breakfast Show award at the TRIC Awards.

He won the award alongside his co-presenter Isabel Webster, for their GB News morning show Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel.

Speaking about the win on Instagram, Mr Holmes said: “The viewers and listeners honoured us at TRiC Awards with Best Breakfast Show.

“It's a seven-day-a-week operation and we are only part of it but want you to know how much we all appreciate the connection,” he continued.

“Hopefully see you in the morning from 6-9.30am.”

Holmes was inundated with well-wishes and support following the win, including by none other than wife and Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford who posted on Instagram: “What a team.”

The Belfast born-broadcaster was pictured arriving to London’s TRIC (Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards on Tuesday afternoon with the support of two walking canes as a result of his chronic back pain.

Whilst waiting for Eamonn to make it on stage to accept the award, fellow GB News presenter Stephen Dixon said: "Eamonn and Isabel are coming up this way.

"There are two teams, we have Eamonn and Isabel during the week and then me and Ellie [Costello] and Anne Diamond at the weekend."

He added: "Eamonn as we know, is struggling a bit but he will have something to say in a moment."

Walking up to accept the award, the Northern Irish personality explained his struggle getting to the podium: “Sorry that took a while, discs in my back, look after your back guys.

"It is a bit like real-life work, Stephen is always there before me so it's the way things are. So many people talked about teamwork.

"Here are three people, Charlie Cook, Sarah Walken and Lucy Johnson, and they are all leaving, just to show the burnout factor in what we do.

"They are top top people, if anyone is looking to improve the programme, get the ratings and get the awards, these three are on offer at the minute.

"It is a seven-day-a-week operation, you should judge what we do by the competition I think, when you look at the competition that we are up against we are privileged to win in that competition.

"Isabel and I do Monday to Thursday, with Stephen and Ellie and Anne doing the rest of the week and I couldn't do it every day without this woman [Isabel].”

Mr Holmes was also nominated for an individual news presenting gong at the show, but lost out to fellow GB News man Nigel Farage.

Speaking of the event and the nominees, TRIC Chair, Daniel Todaro, said: “What makes the TRIC Awards so special is that it's the public who gets to choose who wins a coveted TRIC Award and hold a place in history alongside those who have won in our 54 year history.”

The channel Mr Holmes works for, GB News, was also presented with the Multichannel News Programme award.