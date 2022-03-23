Eamonn Holmes praises vigilant cops after being pulled over on way to work

The GB News presenter said the officers were a credit to Surrey Police

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has revealed to fans on social media he was stopped by Surrey Police on his way to work on Wednesday morning.

However, the Belfast man reassured people it was simply part of regular checks by officers relating to recent car thefts in the area he lives.

Mr Holmes told his 1 million followers online he was “delighted” to have been pulled over and said the officers he spoke to were an “absolute credit” to Surrey Police.

"Pulled over by the #Police on the way into work and delighted to be so,” he tweeted.

"A lot of car thefts in my area and they were just checking that the car I was in wasn't one of them... 2 young officers in their 20's and an absolute credit to @SurreyPolice.”

A number of people responded to the GB News presenter also praising the police officers, while Bein Sports anchor Richard Keys joked with Holmes: “My first question would be: ‘How come you were driving your own car?’ Stars don’t drive their own cars.”

Responding, the 62-year-old added: “Answered your own question mate.”

User Gemma said: “They sound like 2 young vigilant officers on the night shift checking out movement of a luxury car in the early hours. Good on you Eamonn for the positive feedback."

Author and policing commentator Graham Wettone added: “Lovely to see a positive & complimentary tweet - significant rise in car thefts in Surrey & good to hear about some pro active work being done.”