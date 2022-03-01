Eamonn Holmes reveals he feels ‘appreciated’ working at GB News and doesn’t miss daytime TV

Belfast presenter Eamonn Holmes has confessed he doesn’t miss working on daytime TV and described how he now feels “appreciated” working at GB News.

The 62-year-old, who previously co-hosted alongside his wife Ruth Langsford on ITV, made the comments during Channel 4’s Steph's Packed Lunch show on Tuesday.

Mr Holmes said he didn’t miss daytime TV after having spent 15 years presenting This Morning and also revealed he would be “open” to working with wife Ruth again in the future.

When asked if he missed presenting on daytime TV, the north Belfast man replied: “No, not at all. I really am excited with the whole breaking news environment and being involved in that.

“I think the first six, seven weeks now of GB News, goodness me there's been a lot going on between ‘partygate’ and the Ukraine situation.

"It just is always happening, you don't really have time to stop and think about it.

"It's just a tremendous privilege Steph to be involved in something that you want to do.

"They say if you do something you love you never work a day in your life, and it's nice to be appreciated. It's nice to be with people who want you to be there. It's nice to feel that you are contributing."

It was announced in November that Holmes was leaving ITV.

Last weekend the veteran broadcaster said the reasons for his departure had not been explained.

“No one explained anything to me,” he told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

“I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.

“They had a chat with my agent and announced that I was going to GB News when they’d done no more than ask if I’d be interested in joining them.”

He added: “’I’m not going to have myself derided as some sort of has-been. I may be male and pale but I’m still at the top of my game.”

Holmes claimed that show runners at ITV are “middle-aged white managers”.

“When are they going to start being diverse with their management?

“The diversity is only on screen. It’s hypocritical.”

Following news of Holmes’ departure from ITV, the channel said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

Langsford continues to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and a member of the This Morning team.