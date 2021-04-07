Eamonn Holmes reveals new role as grandfather

Eamonn Holmes is taking on a new role later this year — as a doting grandfather.

The broadcaster (61) made the announcement on This Morning, hours after teasing viewers that he had "something to tell them".

The happy news came after the Belfast man revealed he had been battling chronic pain.

He tweeted on Tuesday: "Can (you) keep a secret? Got something to tell (you) at 11am on This Morning. I hope you will be happy for me because I am over the moon. It’s even, for the moment, made me forget my chronic pain. Yes, it’s that good."

The presenter broke the news alongside wife Ruth Langsford, telling viewers: "There’s something I want to talk to you about. It’s been a tough year for everybody and it’s been a tough week for me. There’s not much good news around.

"I don’t like complaining, but I’ve been in a lot of pain. It’s not been a good time. I’ve been in tears and I (am) in tears again."

Showing a picture of son Declan and his wife Jenny to the camera, Eamonn added: "These people are called Declan and Jenny. The clue is their surname is Holmes. Declan is my eldest boy and Jenny is his beloved wife.

"They’ve just announced that I — together with Valerie and Robin, Jenny’s mum and dad, and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy — we’re all going to be grandparents.

"Can you seriously believe that I’d be a grandpa? (I’m) far too young.

"Son, play your cards right and I’ll get the catering all organised for the christening.

"I’m very happy. I didn’t think I’d be so happy. I got very emotional about it. I’m so young and vibrant and maybe (I’m so happy) because I’ve been a bit down. What lovely news."

He went on to reassure the parents-to-be that they were under "no obligation" to name their little one Eamonn.

An excited Ruth said while she may become known as the "wicked step-grandmother", she still planned to sneak the baby treats.

"You (Eamonn) looked a bit like a grandad this week," she joked.

He added: "Thank you (to his son and wife) for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives at this very miserable time."

Eamonn teased the announcement the moment he came on air, saying: "It’s just after 10 o’clock and, folks, I’ve a very important and personal update to make at 11am.

"I don’t want you to all be in tears. I don’t want you to be upset for me. I just want you to be happy for me, to be glad for what’s about to happen and what I’m going to announce. If you miss that, it’s your loss."

Comber-based Declan and Jenny (nee Gouk) married in August 2018 at Castle Leslie in Glaslough, Co Monaghan, where Sir Paul McCartney tied the knot with Heather Mills in 2002.

Declan (32), MD of the Nightcap Event group, which specialises in pop-up bars and providing staff for hospitality venues, is Eamonn’s son from his previous marriage. After splitting from his now ex-wife Gabrielle in 1995, the broadcaster married Ruth in 2010. They have a son called Jack.

While Declan has yet to share his news on social media, he recently hinted at an exciting announcement on the horizon.

"A year on and we certainly aren’t where we’d like to be, but I know I’ve a lot to be grateful for and to be excited about. Let’s keep finding that reason to smile," he wrote on Instagram.

The baby is due in July.