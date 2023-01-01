Eamonn Holmes reveals return to TV screens imminent following break from presenting GB News

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he will be returning to the TV screen in just over a week after he was forced to take a break from presenting in September.

The Belfast-born broadcaster had been taking a break from his GB News breakfast show role while undergoing back surgery in an attempt to deal with his chronic pain.

It was also reported over the previous months the 63-year-old had a number of set backs in his recovery, including breaking his shoulder following a fall at his Surrey home.

Last month he was spotted on crutches alongside TalkTV host Piers Morgan at a Christmas party.

Taking to Twitter on New Year’s Eve, Holmes revealed he is “on track” for a return to his GB News breakfast show slot from January 9.

"Visited my GB News studio today to see if they could handle my mobility issues and me to see if they had any,” he wrote.

"All went well thankfully so the early bird comeback is on track for Monday 9th January. I'm not better but better than I was and hopefully work will help with healing.”

Earlier that day, the presenter had wished his one million followers a “happy new year”, after reflecting on how the “dismal” weather in London summed up his year.

In November Mr Holmes’ mother Josie passed away aged 93, with the Belfast man not being able to return to his home city for her funeral due to his health concerns.

He had to speak to the congregation, which included family members and famous friends, virtually, and revealed that his mother had given him her “blessing and understanding” for his decision not to attend the funeral.

“A few weeks ago she said to me she didn’t want me at her funeral anyway,” he explained.

“That is what she said… ‘Because you would just turn out to be the the fella in the big picture — it would all be about you.’”

Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, has been candid with his health struggles over the last few years.

He had previously described his “hellish ten months” he had with chronic pain following three slipped discs.

He has previously said his recovery, which also included a diagnosis of a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs was “one day at a time” and that he didn’t expect to be back on morning television “until the New Year.”

Writing in September, the father-of-four said he hoped his original surgery would allow him to “go back to the way I was 18 months ago”.

In 2016, he also had a double hip surgery after putting up with what he described as "25 years of agony".

The Northern Irish host joined GB News last year having previously hosted Friday’s This Morning, alongside his wife, for 15 years.

They also covered for regular hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the holidays.

But the longstanding TV couple were replaced in 2021 by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.