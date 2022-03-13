Eamonn Holmes shares snapshot with ‘lookalike’ granddaughter

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has shared some adorable photographs of him with his baby granddaughter Emilia.

The doting grandfather (62) shared the images on Instagram and Twitter showing Emilia crying but later another photograph of her much calmer, melting hearts by joking she “wasn’t that fond of him” but he has now “won her over”.

On Friday March 11 he shared a snap showing him comforting Emilia as she cried and then on Saturday March 12 uploaded another photograph showing her much calmer as he gazed into his granddaughter’s eyes.

He tweeted: “It took a while .... but I think she loves me now Visiting my Grand Daughter Emilia. Magic moments x Let's face it we all need a bit of Love in today's awful World. I hope you too have Love in your Life #babies.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Emilia is the daughter of Eamonn’s son Declan and only last year announced he became a grandfather for the first time.

His followers were quick to respond to the cute post, including wife Ruth Langsford who only posted a string of crying emojis.

Ruth's former Loose Women colleague Saira Khan said: "She looks like you Eamonn," while Lisa Snowdon added: "True love right there."

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan tweeted that they were “Twins!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Among other celebrities responding to the post was former BBC DJ Tony Blackburn (79) who retweeted the images with the caption “Lovely picture Eamonn”.