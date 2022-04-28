Eamonn Holmes sparks over 400 viewer complaints to Ofcom about GB News comments on Prince Harry

Over 400 complaints have been made to Ofcom over comments made by GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Northern Irish presenter spoke about the couple on his breakfast show last Wednesday morning.

According to the Ofcom, there were 402 complaints registered by the media regulatory body over the remarks, as Holmes and his co-host Isabel Webster discussed the royal couple’s recent US TV interview.

A spokesperson from Ofcom confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph the complaints were raised about the programme by viewers, with “the majority related to comments made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

Speaking to US media at the Invictus Games, Harry said he wanted to make sure his grandmother, The Queen, was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

The Duke of Sussex was also asked whether he missed his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

“I'm here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime,” he said.

“That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively.”

In response to the interview on the GB News programme, the north Belfast man questioned why other royals "hadn't thrown Harry over the balcony".

He also claimed Harry is "going to write a book" where he "s**gs off" his father Prince Charles and his stepmother Camilla.

Prince Harry has previously announced he was writing a memoir, slated to be released by Penguin Random House in late 2022

"How on earth… why wouldn’t they just throw him over the balcony and her [Meghan Markle] with him,” Holmes added during the show.

Mr Holmes joined GB News after leaving ITV last November and started hosting the early morning show on GB News at the start of this year.

In 2020, Holmes also faced the ire of viewers with a string of complaints made on that occasion to Ofcom following comments he made on This Morning about 5G technology and coronavirus.

Mr Holmes has been approached for comment.