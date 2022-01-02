Eamonn Holmes tells of excitement ahead of GB News debut

Eamonn Holmes has revealed how he will struggle to sleep with excitement ahead of the launch of his new show on GB News.

The Belfast-born broadcaster (62) makes his debut on the channel on Monday morning.

He will reunite with former Sky News Sunrise co-star Isabel Webster (39) on Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, from 6.30am to 9.30am.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday night, he revealed how much he is looking forward to his new show.

He said that despite switching to a different channel, “nothing changes”.

In the message to his 1m Twitter followers, Holmes said: “I just wanted to say goodnight to you all, and hopefully sleep tight - I doubt if I will.

“I’m too excited, as I’ve a big day ahead of me tomorrow - the launch of a new breakfast show, which within a week will be a breakfast TV and radio show.”

Holmes said his new home on GB News “would be a work in progress”.

“Basically, if you know me - you know what I do and how I do it. Nothing changes,” he added.

“So much of the show will be about what is important to you - your news, your views.

“We are going out to your towns and cities to see you, to say hello and asking you what is the matter, and indeed what there is to praise, what there is to shout about.”

He urged people to “make Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel your go-to choice first thing in the morning”.

He added: “Give us a go, tell us what you think.”

It emerged in November that Holmes was quitting This Morning after 15 years.

Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford were replaced on their regular Friday slot on This Morning at the end of 2020 by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The couple continued to host the series during holidays, but Holmes confirmed last month that he was joining GB News.