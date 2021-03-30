Eamonn Holmes thanks fans for support after revealing chronic pain struggles on Twitter

Television presenter says he's 'determined to beat' the condition

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has thanked fans for sharing their stories after revealing he has been suffering from chronic pain.

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has thanked fans for sharing their stories after revealing he has been suffering from chronic pain.

The Belfast man (61) tweeted an image of himself on a physio table on Tuesday after admitting at the weekend he has been suffering from insomnia due to chronic pain in a series of late night tweets.

His latest tweet said: "Starting the day by tackling the pain from the night before ..... On the Physio table. Chronic pain. Just can't get it to go away.

"Sadly so many of you know the feeling. Thanks for sharing your stories.

"I'm determined to beat this ...however much it hurts."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The television presenter had shared his sleeping struggles with his one million Twitter fans in a series of tweets at around 2.30am on last Friday morning.

The broadcasting legend admitted that the "night is worse" and he feels there is "no escape" from the pain he is suffering.

The media personality chatted to several other followers on the social media platform who were also struggling to sleep in the early hours.

Replying to one fan who tweeted that she had been awake since 2am due to "an illness that mirrors MS, which causes neuropathy and is very uncomfortable", Eamonn added: "I just want people who suffer to know there are others and maybe they can talk to each other and swap advice on here?"

Holmes underwent a double hip operation in 2016 after suffering what he described as "25 years of agony".

At the time of his operation, he was still presenting the Sunrise programme on Sky News as well as his Friday stint on This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford.

He took a 10 week break from the front of the camera following the surgery in order to recover, but he and Ruth kept fans updated on his progress throughout.

The star had been suffering from hip pains from as early as his 20s.

Following the operation, he said: "I stand straighter, am an inch taller, can touch my toes and sit without pain."