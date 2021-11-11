Eamonn Holmes ‘to leave This Morning for GB News’

Reports broadcaster on the move

Eamonn Holmes is to leave This Morning for news channel GB News, it’s been reported.

The 61 year old Belfast-born broadcaster will leave the ITV show he has hosted for 15 years to join the beleaguered new ‘anti-woke’ channel.

“Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era,” a source told The Mirror.

"He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

It’s understood the 61-year-old will be fronting his own show several days each week from next year.

Holmes was recently rapped after he cast doubt on the “main stream media” debunking of links between 5G technology and Covid on This Morning on 13 April.

Ofcom “issued guidance” to ITV after the comments prompted a raft of complaints.

Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford were dropped from their Friday slot on This Morning and replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

They had also been filling in as hosts during school holidays.

GB News has been dogged by controversy, with low ratings and dodgy sets.

Chairman and main presenter Andrew Neil quit after two weeks at the helm.

However, that didn’t stop former first minister Arlene Foster joining the station as a contributor recently.