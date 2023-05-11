Eamonn Holmes ‘too scared to put his feet up’ following multiple surgeries

Eamonn Holmes is “too scared to put his feet up” despite undergoing several surgeries, due to his love for his career, a friend of the Belfast-born broadcaster has claimed.

Saira Khan, who previously worked at GB News with Mr Holmes, told Express.co.uk: “I think he’s incredible because he’s in a lot of pain all the time. He really doesn’t moan about it, he just gets on with it and is amazingly professional and I learn and learned a lot from him.

"I know with Eamonn and the same with a lot of people, that they can’t stop something they have dedicated their whole life to.

"There is a new generation now, where the media and face of the media has changed,” she continued.

"So it's quite frightening when you know those jobs aren't available for you, but you still need to kind of go out and make a living.

"Eamonn loves what he does, but he's probably a bit too scared just to put his feet up because he comes from that generation where you just get on with it."

Mr Holmes has been learning to walk again since he underwent surgery last September, for chronic back pain and three slipped discs, which affected the movement of his right leg.

He then suffered a setback the following month after falling down a spiral staircase at his home, which again required an operation.

The injury came not long after he announced that his 93-year-old mother had died.

On Thursday night, the ex-This Morning presenter shared a photograph to his Instagram page, in which he can be seen doing some physical rehabilitation exercises.

He captioned the picture: “Just hanging around tonight trying to put my legs right. Stretch Armstrong.”

Many celebrity pals shared their support for the veteran journalist, including Sky Sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao, who is currently undergoing treatment for secondary breast cancer.

She replied: “Looking good E.”

Last month, Mr Holmes shared another photo, again showing him during a rehab session, and admitted that he was "desperate for results”.

"Hard to explain what this apparatus does ... but it's all about reawakening my Neuropathic connections. Slow progress ... but great dedication to me here. I'm so desperate for results," he wrote alongside the post.

In April of this year, he also attended a memorial service for the former Ann Summers chief Jacqueline Gold in London, as he continued to walk with the aid of crutches amid his recovery.

Saira Khan only did a two-show stint with the 63-year-old on GB News, and said the ‘silly hours’ that come with early-morning presenting are what put her off the job long-term.

She added: "It was mainly because of the silly hours you know, you gotta get up at 3.30 in the morning.

"They said after how great they thought I was but I told Eamonn there was no way I was doing that again. I have a real respect for the people that do it, it’s a really hard job!"