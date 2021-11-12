Eamonn Holmes: Top 10 moments as broadcaster set to leave This Morning

With reports that Eamonn Holmes (61) is set to leave This Morning after 15 years, the Belfast Telegraph looks back on ten of the broadcaster’s most memorable moments.

Known as the world’s longest serving breakfast television anchor, he spent 26 years with GMTV and Sky News having started at UTV at the age of 21.

He is now tipped to join the GB news channel.

Starting out at UTV

Eamonn Holmes with fellow presenter Jacqui Berkley at UTV.

Just over 40 years ago a fresh-faced Eamonn was first introduced to Northern Ireland audiences as a farming and sports reporter.

He later went on to host the flagship drive time programme, Good Evening Ulster.

"It would be very, very hard pressed to find the sense of community and conviviality and common purpose we had in UTV,” he previously told the Belfast Telegraph.

"There's no shared experience with viewing. When I was in my 20s you'd come into work and say something like, 'did you see Dallas last night?',

"Everyone would say yes, but now, you couldn't say, "did you see The Crown last night?" Because someone would say back, "no, I'll watch it next Tuesday."

"The immediacy of 'did you see that last night' has gone, so broadcast loses its potency. It's not an appointment to view any more."

He added: “UTV was very special and it will always have a place in my heart and it was where it all began for me.".

Taking inspiration from his late father

The presenter has often spoken of the profound influence of his late father Leonard, who died suddenly from a heart attack in 1991.

Growing up during the Troubles in the New Lodge area of North Belfast, he said his father’s socialist views meant he was never tempted to join the IRA.

In an interview with RTE, he also shared an emotional memory of how his father always wanted to provide for him even when his broadcasting career took off.

He said his carpet fitter father was always there for him with a big hug and he would ask if he needed money.

"And I was on Ulster Television and earning £12,000 a year, he wasn’t earning £12,000 a year or anywhere near it,” he said.

"And my mum said to me one day, ‘let him give you some money’

"I did, and I was like ‘yeah dad’ and he gave me 20 quid.”

He added: “He's been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day.

“I can’t recall my late Father without thinking of how he always wanted to provide, even when I had a successful career. I think like all of us he just liked to be needed.”

Hosting George Best’s funeral service

As a lifelong Manchester United supporter, he said being asked to be master of ceremonies at footballing icon George Best’s funeral at Stormont in 2005 was the proudest day of his life.

As thousands gathered outside to farewell to the sporting star, Mr Holmes asked: “What mere mortal could do what he did on a pitch?”

He added: "In a country that often cannot rise above religion and politics, George Best did more than most to bring us together as people to make us recognise that may be there is more that unites us than divides us.”

On-air controversies

While beloved by millions of viewers, the broadcaster’s unfiltered style has landed him in hot water many times over the years.

Most recently he was forced to apologise after comparing the hair of a colleague on This Morning to an alpaca.

Addressing Dr Zoe Williams, who is mixed race, Mr Holmes said: “Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today. You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.”

Dr Williams laughed at the time, replying “don’t touch my hair”.

She later accepted an apology from Mr Holmes who said he was “mortified” by his misjudged comments.

Reporting on the Omagh bombing

In an interview with journalist Eamonn Mallie, Mr Holmes recalled the profound impact he felt after covering the Omagh bombing atrocity in 1998.

"I was in Belfast on a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon watching the football results coming in when all the details began to emerge of what had happened in Omagh and I headed down there that night,” he said.

"I was there for a few days and I will never forget the smell in the air. There's a smell when a bomb goes off. I've never smelled it since, but I remember what it was like."

"I remember underfoot glass, glass, glass and just pictures of innocent people.

"I always think about terrorists, whatever shade or hue you are, whatever your cause is, why don't you just pick a fight with the people you need to pick a fight with?

"What are you bringing in innocents for? Why don't you pick on somebody your own size?

"There is no justification, there is no cause that I could ever stand and say 'well that was justified what happened there'. You look at every picture from Omagh, a senseless act of cruelty and brutality. It was disgusting beyond belief.

"I have a lot of anger with it. There's so many more, but I witnessed that and I would not want to witness anything like it ever again."

On his winning formula with wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking earlier this year, the married couple and This Morning colleagues talked about the mutual respect behind their 25 year relationship.

Ms Langford said: “We always laugh at the term ‘couple goals’, it’s such a modern expression.

Read more Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the secret to their 25-year relationship

“But 25 years is a long time to be together and I think working together as well, not many people work with their partner as well, so I think a lot of respect comes into it.”

Her husband added: “There’s a huge amount of understanding and tolerance and a good dollop of humour that keeps you going.”

Proud to be Irish

Although famed as a national broadcaster for UK audiences, Mr Holmes has said he has never felt anything but pride in his Irish identity.

“Being Irish is a privilege. I am proud to be thought of as such and being an export myself I am not alone in exporting key elements of what I am and what we are as a people,” he said.

"I see being in the public eye as having a duty and obligation to promote the Emerald Isle.

Read more Eamonn Holmes on being Irish: An amazing calling card and a badge I wear with pride

“Ireland is a modern evolving country and although Leprechauns and shelelaghs are part of our makeup and culture, so too is literature, the arts, dance and song, research and development, pharmaceuticals and an intelligent and educated workforce.

“Being Irish can often be a passport that gains access not just to countries, but to the hearts and minds of so many different people and cultures. It is an amazing calling card and it is a badge I wear with pride.”

Charity work

Eamonn Holmes visits a Belfast foodbank in July. Also pictured areGayle Dalton (People’s Kitchen volunteer), Paul McCusker. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

On a recent trip home to Belfast, the broadcaster spent the morning with volunteers at the People’s Kitchen food bank on the Springfield Road.

After chatting to volunteers and happily taking countless selfies with anyone who asked, he said he was well aware of how important the work was after his own efforts with food banks in England through the Manchester United foundation.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Thank God there are people like the People’s Kitchen volunteers who are there to fill that gap and actually care for people.

“You’re talking about thousands of people a week who cannot afford to feed their children and that would make me hang my head in shame.”

Health challenges

Last month the broadcaster received a flood of well-wishes after revealing he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It follows an ongoing battle with serious backpain caused by two dislodged discs in his back.

He has said the injury had impinged on his sciatic nerve affecting the ability of his right leg.

Appearing at the National Television Awards in September, he described his recovery as “slow” and “very painful” but nothing would stop him from “ploughing on”.

Joining GB news?

Never far from the headlines and never out of work, reports that the veteran broadcaster will be joining the GB News channel after he leaves This Morning has already attracted huge interest.

Mr Holmes has yet to comment on the move but it’s believed he will be fronting his own show several days a week from next year.

A source told The Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

"He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

