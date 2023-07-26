Eamonn Holmes unleashes furious rant at 'backstabbing' banks as NatWest boss resigns

Eamonn Holmes has launched a scathing attack on the banking world after the chief executive of NatWest resigned over her role in an inaccurate BBC story about Nigel Farage's account.

Dame Alison Rose’s four-year tenure came to an end following her admission that she had discussed the former Brexit campaigner’s bank details with a BBC journalist.

The value of shares in the banking group – which is the parent company of Ulster Bank – plunged as much as 3.5% following the announcement on Wednesday morning.

"I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth,” the outgoing boss said in a statement.

"My NatWest colleagues are central to that success, and so I would like to personally thank them for all that they have done."

However, Eamonn branded Dame Alison’s remarks as a "load of sorry but not really sorry" before taking aim at the wider industry.

"Let's stop this in their tracks that institutions, that corporations can be our moral guardians of certain things," the GB News host told viewers.

"It's none of their business, nothing to do with them.

"Shut up, take our money, let us bank with you or not as the case may be."

Dame Alison’s resignation was expected in the wake of briefings by Downing Street that she had lost the confidence of the prime minister and chancellor

Mr Farage echoed concerns and has accused the management of Coutts bank – which is owned by NatWest – of a "serious breach".

Nigel Farage. Pic by PA.

The story first came to light when the BBC inaccurately reported Mr Farage's account was closed as he did not meet Coutts's financial thresholds.

However, documents obtained by Mr Farage subsequently showed his political beliefs and connections formed part of the rationale.

Eamon revealed he now pays closer attention to what is going on around him in the wake of the scandal.

"It got me looking at all the adverts which are running on television now,” he said.

"I know these banks were not necessarily involved in this but all that, 'Here by your side,' and, 'Let us make your money work for you,'... all this sort of nonsense.

"All this cuddly, friendly – they would knife you in the back, or knife you in the front actually as soon as they'd look at you.

"So what's it got to do with you?

"Shut up, take the money, that's all you've got to do".

Mr Farage meanwhile ruled out another tilt at frontline politics in the wake of the high-profile row.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m now a champion and a crusader for men and women who’ve been closed down by the banks, and I want cultural changes within the banks, and I want legal changes and I do not want cash driven out of the system."

Asked to confirm he was not going to make a bid to get back into politics, he said: “I’m not about to do that, no.”