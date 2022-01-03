Eamonn Holmes widely praised after GB News debut – but not everyone is happy

Eamonn Holmes has been praised for his ’professionalism’ and ‘sprinkling of humour’ following his debut appearance on GB News’ breakfast show.

The 62-year-old Belfast man joined co-host Isabel Webster on Monday morning for the first episode of the channel’s new early morning show.

Kicking off the programme, Holmes told viewers that the pair were ‘going to do a lot of things differently’ and were aiming to bring the GB audience ‘news with views’.

The pair, who previously worked together at Sky, stressed that they were going to put the views of the public front and centre as they discussed issues such as the introduction of masks for secondary school pupils in England and whether or not fireworks should be banned for personal use.

In its review of the new breakfast show, The Daily Telegraph homed in on Holmes’ ability to switch seamlessly from serious matter to fluffier topics and said that Holmes had been ‘true to his word’ when he’d promised not to change.

The review read: “It is easy to poke fun at Holmes, but the real value the Northern Irishman brings is the ability to make a silly aside about how wrapping paper winds him up… seem totally natural and in keeping with the tone of a semi-serious morning show.”

Saying the veteran broadcaster brought a touch of ‘stardust’ to the proceedings, the reviewer continued: “Holmes brings several things to GB News that it sorely needs – star dust, of course, a bit of gravitas, a sprinkling of humour.

"But, most importantly, he shows how to have a personality as a TV anchor without being a windbag.”

The Daily Telegraph also said the ‘constant straining for strong opinions’ - so popular with breakfast shows – could be quite a ‘stressful viewing experience’ but in Holmes’ safe hands was well managed. The reviewer compared the former This Morning host to Andrew Neil, who quit GB News after a brief stint, saying that while Neil had struggled with the ‘amateurism and naffness’ at times, Holmes had merely jumped in with another funny anecdote.

“GB News would be wise to let Holmes shape the breakfast show as much as he can,” the article said.

Describing his breakfast show debut as ‘stellar’, the Evening Standard newspaper said Holmes had been ‘showered with praise’ on social media.

The review said he had not been shy about asking for feedback from viewers and had happily shared many of the positive comments made about him.

The Daily Star newspaper said Holmes had returned to breakfast TV ‘with a bang’ and said fans were delighted to see him back on their screens.

And the Daily Mail said the presenter looked ‘at home’ and ‘chipper’ as he began his new job, despite Holmes admitting that he hadn’t slept a wink the night before.

Following his debut, Holmes’ name was the number one trending subject on Twitter, with many fans rushing to social media to commend him. But other viewers weren’t so complimentary about him joining the right-wing news channel.

One fan wrote: “It’s great Eamonn. You’re the only person that can wake me up at 6.30am.”

Another posted: “Brilliant pairing and so professional. Knocks all others out of the water.”

A third viewer said: “Loving it, it makes such a difference watching a news programme where news is broadcast and debated in an adult manner, rather than the negative sensationalist way used by many MSM outlets.”

Several people hailed the show a ‘breath of fresh air’, while one described Holmes as the ‘king of breakfast telly’.

Some viewers, however, were less than impressed.

One Twitter user wrote: “Good to know that Eamonn Holmes is now on GB News where he thinks he belongs. All they need to do now is put it all behind a paywall and we can forget they exist.”

Another said: “Eamonn Holmes has broadcast his first show on GB News in a successful attempt to cancel himself.”

It was announced in November that Holmes would leave ITV after 15 years hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

Announcing his move to GB News, Holmes said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.”