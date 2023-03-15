Early reviews of NI-filmed Dungeons & Dragons brand movie ‘wildly entertaining’ and star Chris Pine ‘its secret sauce’

Critics are praising Northern Ireland-filmed fantasy epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, with Empire Magazine lauding it as “a wildly entertaining high fantasy-meets-low comedy”.

The highly anticipated movie, due out on March 31, features the megastar Chris Pine — known for his roles in The Contractor and Jack Ryan — and is directed by two highly talented directors, Jonathan M Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The film is already receiving top reviews, securing an impressive 91% rating on movie aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Valerie Complex from Deadline Hollywood Daily said: “With renewed interest in the fantasy genre, it’s good to see something outside of Lord Of the Rings and Game Of Thrones getting it right.”

David Fear from Rolling Stone was also complimentary about the film and its lead actor, writing: “Pine is the secret sauce that keeps this thing buoyant and fleet-footed, even when the plot turns start piling up... More than the VFX and the grand-gesture spectacle, he’s the one making this movie fun.”

Lex Briscuso from TheWrap concluded: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is extremely accessible and enticing for non-fans right from the jump, while also satisfying hardcore devotees of the game.”

Helen O’Hara from Empire Magazine said: “Revelling in its own ridiculousness but finding an emotional core too, this is a wildly entertaining high fantasy-meets-low comedy.”

The storyline focuses on a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

The film, which also stars Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Michelle Rodriguez, is predicted to be a box office hit, with IMDB projecting it will collect around $73m at opening, with a $600m-plus worldwide box office take — providing another big tourist boost to Northern Ireland.

Parts of the movie were filmed across Northern Ireland, including Titanic Studios, Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Castle Ward, Glenarm Castle and Seaforde Estate.

Goldstein and Daley’s most famous films include Vacation, Game Night, Spider-Man: Home-coming, Horrible Bosses and Horrible Bosses 2.

Dungeons & Dragons was previously adapted into a live-action movie in 2000, starring Jeremy Irons and Thora Birch, but it was a commercial flop.