East Belfast filmmaker ‘in shock’ after An Irish Goodbye movie shortlisted for Oscar

The east Belfast writer and director of short film, An Irish Goodbye has revealed he is “in shock”, after finding out the film has reached the last 15 shortlist for an Oscar.

Two hundred short films initially qualified to be considered for the live-action short category, with the black comedy now one step closer to the accolade.

The final list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in January before the ceremony in March.

Filmed in Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick, An Irish Goodbye tells the tale of two estranged brothers brought back together following the death of their mother.

The film stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

Speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra, Ross White said: “I am absolutely still a bit in shock and delighted to be recognised amongst so many heroes on that list.

"We thought it was gone, there were 200 films on a long list previously and it was going to be cut down to 15, so we thought we had kind of run our race and had a good day in the sun.

"It was an amazing bit of news. They put a press release on the academy website. It came through very late last night. I was sat with some friends and I had to interrupt the conversation and just tell them what had happened.”

Alongside White, the film is also the brainchild of Tom Berkely, from Gloucester in England.

The filmmaking duo have already enjoyed critical acclaim for their first short film Roy, about an elderly man who strikes up an unusual rapport on the phone with a sex line worker.

Martin, who had roles in the Anna Friel ITV crime series Marcella and the BBC drama Ups and Downs, plays a farmer with Down syndrome in An Irish Goodbye.

He said the news has left him "feeling really fantastic”.

“I just couldn’t believe we could go this far in the process to the last 15. I am so excited about it, fingers crossed,” he added.

"I am trying my best to fit into some suits just to get on to the red carpet. In that final pack you just never know what is going to happen so we have to wait and see. It would be amazing if we get that far.”

Meanwhile, An Cailin Ciuin (The Quiet Girl) has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the best international film category.

Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, the film, directed by Colm Bairead, is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, it follows Cait (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

It has grossed more than one million euro (£878,000) at the box-office in Ireland and the UK, becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever and has won a number of awards.