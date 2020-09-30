Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa flies into Belfast for BPerfect range launch

Former Eastenders star and I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa has flown into Belfast for the launch of a new range of products for the Northern Ireland cosmetics firm BPerfect.

The 2019 queen of the jungle has her own product range with the company.

She took to Instagram about Wednesday's launch.

"[It] is going to be epic," she posted.

The actress has said she was "over the moon" to be working with BPerfect and launching her own range which has been in the works for the past 12 months.

She paid tribute to the "vision" of chief executive Brendan McDowell and his team for their support in bringing about the new range of products.

Read more Why BPerfect owner Brendan McDowell is made up with his success over lockdown

BPerfect owner Mr McDowell has also worked relentlessly to grow his business through the lockdown restrictions.

Around 2,000 shops worldwide stock his BPerfect cosmetics and he employs 40 staff.

"As we entered lockdown, we had literally just moved the week before to new premises in Lisburn to accommodate our growth - they are four times the size of our previous space and include three warehouses and a huge office," he told the Belfast Telegraph in June.

"Lockdown was announced and the team and I went into shock, but after a few hours of listening and monitoring the changing news, we decided to get our heads down and get a plan in place, to not only survive, but to thrive.

"And I am over the moon that we have done just that. We have emerged stronger as a team than we went into it.

Brendan, who lives in Belfast with his partner Tony Benson (33), a researcher at Queen's University, is originally from Annalong.

After failing his GCSEs, he studied for an NVQ in construction and then went on to university, which he very quickly decided wasn't for him.

At the age of 20, he began a decade-long career as a salesman rising to the top in a number of companies he worked for.

But, on turning 30, he decided he wanted to run his own business and with just £500 he flew to a trade show in London and bought a range of "gadgets" which he brought home and tested on friends.

"Out of all the gadgets and crazy things I picked up, my friends really liked an eyebrow kit and so I decided to go with that.

"I bought 50 of them and went to the Kennedy Centre in Belfast and set up a stall and they sold out in the first day.

"A week later, I bought 100 and went to the Abbey Centre for a week and sold them. I then thought there was no point selling someone else's brand, so I did some research on manufacturing.

"I ordered some samples which, went back and forward from different factories, and finally developed my own eye-brow kit which we added oil to in order to make it waterproof."

His now famous BPerfect LMD Master Palette was the first to be mentioned by a blogger and, as a result, he couldn't make enough of them to meet demand.

UK make-up artist Stacey Murray, who has a huge international following on social media and is regarded as a real trendsetter within the industry, was the next to promote the products. Then top US blogger MMMMitchell picked them up and raved about them.

Sales continued to soar globally and the brand is now so sought after that the launch of a new product last year saw international bloggers and influencers fly into Belfast for a chance to be the first to try it.