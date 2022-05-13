EastEnders theme tune is top of the TV intro pops with NI viewers, according to new survey

Pam St Clement as Pat Evans and the late Barbara Windsor as Peggy Mitchell in an iconic episode of EastEnders

The EastEnders theme tune is Northern Ireland’s all-time favourite, according to a new poll.

From dramatic instrumentals to catchy pop singles, a good introduction sequence to a television show can live on in the hearts and minds of audiences for a long time.

And a new study, carried out by Curry’s, has revealed that 83% of people in Northern Ireland who were polled picked the EastEnders’ theme tune as their number one.

A majority — 70% — also said that older theme tunes were more recognisable than they are today, while 39% said TV introduction songs reminded them of their childhoods.

TV viewers in Northern Ireland voted for their favourite theme tune genres too — with 42% opting for soaps, 31% comedy, 24% sport and 22% drama. The sci-fi/horror genre polled 18%.

Overall, the UK’s most popular theme tune was from the iconic US hit show Friends, with 23% of those surveyed choosing the upbeat I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

The Friends tune was closely followed by EastEnders, with 20% of UK viewers citing it as their favourite. Coronation Street came in third place with 13% of the vote.

Other shows which made the top 10 with the wider UK audience include Match of the Day, Only Fools and Horses, Dr Who, Neighbours, Star Trek and Grandstand.

HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, which was filmed in Northern Ireland over a 10-year period, was placed eighth in the UK-wide survey.

It is the only show made this side of the millennium that featured on the list.

Northern Ireland TV viewers bucked the Friends trend though, opting for the EastEnders theme tune as their favourite.

Composed by Simon May, the theme is written in the key of E-flat major and is largely based upon percussion instrument, strings and the piano.

It is widely known for its dramatic use of sound, particularly the drums that begin at the end of an episode.