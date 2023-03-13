Edith Bowman retches as she recalls eating NI delicacy for new BBC show

Edith Bowman recalls trying dulse in Ballycastle as part of BBC Coast to Coast Food Festival show. Pic from BBC Breakfast.

Edith Bowman gagged on breakfast television as she recalled tasting a Northern Ireland delicacy as part of the new BBC show Coast to Coast Food Festival.

The presenter appeared on BBC Breakfast to talk about the show she co-hosted with Colin Murray.

The first episode which airs on Monday evening shows the pair trying their hand at preparing oysters at a festival in Stranraer, Scotland.

"I couldn’t get him [Colin] to try one,” Edith said.

When asked why not she responded by saying “he’s just a wuss”.

The popular duo travelled around Scotland and NI together to explore the fabulous food on offer and celebrate the stories behind it.

Edith revealed the worst thing she had to eat while filming the series was dulse at the famous Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

“He was taking me through some NI ‘delicacies’ as he called them,” she explained.

"One of them was this seaweed snack, ugh, never.

"I’m not quite sure if it had been picked off the beach and chucked in a bag.”

The show, which also features Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher showcases a whole host of familiar faces from chefs to food enthusiasts as they travel to all four corners of the UK.

The programme promises to champion home-grown produce and put the nation’s local food festivals on the map.

"What’s been really nice is travelling all over the UK and Northern Ireland and just telling these stories about those people and their relationships with food,” Edith said.

"Whether it’s Syrian refugees in York or whether it’s the guy from round the fish market and St George’s Market in Belfast.

“Everyone’s got a story to tell around food.”

Colin has previously said the series was “an absolute joy” to film.

"We had a blast exploring the places and meeting the people behind the award-winning produce,” he added.

"I was in my element and blown away by the variety the food on offer, from Korean kimchi and Jamaican patties at Mela Festival in Belfast to sailing into Loch Ryan to discover what makes oysters so special ahead of the Stranraer Oyster Festival.”

You can watch Coast to Coast Food Festival on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, weekdays at 6.30pm from Monday March 13.