Emily Atack's mum used Paisley's Spitting Image puppet to scare her

Actress Kate Robbins had revealed she used to scare her daughter Emily with a puppet of Rev Ian Paisley used on Spitting Image, the 80s satirical comedy TV show she worked on.

Kate, a former pop singer and Eurovision Song contest performer, voiced many high-profile figures of the times for Spitting Image, including the late Conservative Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher and the Queen.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, Kate (62) revealed how she used the DUP leader's caricature to terrify her sometimes unruly daughter.

"The one thing to stop her laughing was the hideous latex puppet of Ian Paisley I used to bring home.

"She was terrified of it!" she recalled.

Kate's daughter Emily Atack (30) is now a TV comedy personality in her own right, with appearances on comedy series like The Inbetweeners, the Keith Lemon show and with Tracey Ullman.

She has also appeared on "I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and many of its spin off shows.

In 2018, she appeared in Dancing On Ice.

Emily -who is Kate's eldest daughter - told the Sunday Times Magazine she well remembered mum Kate using the rubber Paisley puppet as a bogeyman during her childhood years.

"Mum used to say, 'If you don't behave I'll put you in the spare bedroom with the Ian Paisley puppet', which was the most terrifying thing!" she told the newspaper.

Emily now has her own six-part stand-up and impressions show on ITV2.

As well as skits and sketches, funnywoman Emily offers hilarious impressions of well-loved celebrities, from Gemma Collins to Holly Willoughby.

The Emily Atack show is currently available on the ITV Hub.