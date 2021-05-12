End of BBC drama on NI abortion prompts emotional reaction

A “powerful and heartbreaking” series on abortion which deals with the stories of three women and their families before a change in Northern Ireland legislation has prompted emotional outpourings on social media.

The two-part BBC series Three Families set between 2013 and 2019 concluded on Tuesday night and has led to calls for appropriate services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland.

Abortion laws here were liberalised by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when power sharing was collapsed.

However, the Department of Health has still to commission services, but has advised health trusts to carry out procedures. A document is currently being prepared for the Executive’s consideration, however officials have said they are unable to give timescales.

The MP who was crucial in helping to change the law on abortion in Northern Ireland Stella Creasy has called for those who watched the programme to turn their “anguish into action”.

“We still don’t have the safe, legal and local abortion service our sisters in Northern Ireland deserve so please ask your MP to press the Secretary of State to act quickly.”

Pro-choice campaigners have expressed concerns that even though full services are now legal, they have not officially been put in place and some women still have to travel to access abortions.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin described the final episode of the Gwyneth Hughes drama as “dreadfully heartbreaking”. “We can not continue to fail our women in NI. This has always been a human rights issue,” she said, appealing to Health Minister Robin Swann to commission appropriate services for women.

After watching the last episode, one social media user Carla Devine said it was “incredible”.

“The women who the stories were based off are so strong,” she said. “[It] broke my heart at times but an outstanding watch. Even though the law has changed, it’s not good enough. Services HAVE to be introduced to ensure women can get safe abortions in Northern Ireland.”

Beth Ni Eanna said the final episode came on a poignant day for Northern Ireland as the results of the Ballymurphy inquest were announced.

“So much change still required in the North but the people are resilient and that’s for sure. Everyone involved should be so proud of themselves for seeking the justice they deserve,” she said.

Angela Thompson said although she experienced two miscarriages and the loss of a baby at seven weeks old, she would also “fight to the end for a woman to have the choice to have an abortion”.

One social media user said: “I can’t believe once upon a time I used to be against abortion. My heart was in the right place at the time but I was naive and saw things in black and white. I support a woman’s right to choose. No woman should have to suffer or be discriminated against.”

The Belfast Telegraph’s health correspondent Lisa Smyth has written of her experience of a miscarriage after which she discovered her baby had Down’s syndrome.

In a subsequent pregnancy, she wasn’t offered non-invasive prenatal testing and was met with horror from her consultant when she expressed an interest in finding out whether the baby had Down’s syndrome.

Offering compassionate testing would have offered her some reassurance she was carrying a healthy baby and ease the distress caused by her earlier pregnancy loss, she writes.

In a recent development, MLAs were this week told a bill seeking to amend the law to prevent abortions in cases of non-fatal disabilities does not comply with the UK’s international human rights obligations.

The Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion Bill was brought by DUP MLA Paul Givan and passed its second stage by 48 votes to 12 in March.

But the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) said a “proposal to remove access to abortion in circumstances of serious fetal impairment is incompatible with the UK’s obligations under the UN CEDAW (Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women)”.

It’s a setback for MLAs hoping to reform current abortion legislation in Northern Ireland. Mr Givan said at the time he wanted to amend the legislation to show that people with disabilities are “equally valued”.

The NIHRC response recommended guidance should be produced by the Department of Health, in conjunction with regulatory and professional bodies, to clarify what is meant by severe fetal impairment. It also said non-invasive prenatal testing should be offered as well as counselling where necessary.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “Under the [new] regulations the department is not required to commission the relevant services, however the department has advised Trusts that the regulations require such terminations to be carried out on Health and Social Care premises.

“In relation to the full commissioning of abortion services, the Department of Health is finalising an updated paper for consideration by the Executive. It is not possible at present to give a timescale for the introduction of a fully commissioned abortion service.

"Early medical abortion services are currently provided by all of the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Trusts, with the exception of Western Trust which paused its EMA service on April 23, 2021.

"We are advised by the Western HSC Trust that this is a temporary pause and that efforts are ongoing to restore provision as soon as possible and with minimum disruption.”