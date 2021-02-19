Enniskillen writer Ciaran McMenamin celebrating film deal for newly published novel 'The Sunken Road'

Enniskillen actor and writer Ciaran McMenamin is celebrating a film deal for his newly published second novel, The Sunken Road, set in the First World War and during the partition of Ireland.

The Sunken Road, which was published this week by Harvill Secker, is a story of love, loyalty and obsession.

Events take place along the Western Front in the Great War and on the hills and rivers of Fermanagh four years later, as the War of Independence ignites along the border newly laid down by Partition – the centenary of which takes place this year.

McMenamin says his characters are shaped by many of the tumultuous events commemorated by recent centenaries.

“After enduring the Somme, then the subsequent conflict at home, the protagonists find themselves at a crossroads on the new border between the two Irelands in June 1922. Can you really fall in love again with someone irrevocably changed by killing?" he told The Guardian.

“In the war of independence, combatants from both sides had been brutalised beforehand in the trenches. The book explores a world where men who had fought together against the Germans on the western front, now fight against each other in Ireland.”

Award-winning producer Alan Moloney (The Siege of Jadotville, Brooklyn) and director Brian Kirk (21 Bridges, Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones) have already obtained the rights to The Sunken Road for the big screen.

Kirk will direct the film.

McMenamin’s debut Skintown - so called after his hometown - was hailed as the Enniskillen version of Trainspotting when it was published almost four years ago.

A film adaptation of Skintown is also in the pipeline, directed by Keiron J Walsh (Jump, When Brendan Met Trudy) and set in Northern Ireland.

The film is out for financing and it’s hoped that with the Covid-19 vaccine, it won’t be long before filming, which involves clubs and pubs, can begin.

“It’s hard enough to make a film in normal times without this other stuff,” Walsh said recently.

McMenamin (45) is married to Annabel Scholey, the Yorkshire-born actress best known for her roles in BBC One’s legal drama The Split and musical romcom Walking on Sunshine.

The couple married on the scenic Lusty Beg island in Fermanagh in May 2017 and have a young daughter, Marnie.

A voracious reader all his life, McMenamin is a major fan of Ernest Hemingway.

His writing has also been greatly influenced by his uncle JP McMenamin, the witty Tyrone writer who was known as the resident poet on the late Gerry Anderson’s radio show.

A graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, McMenamin has worked extensively for over 20 years as an actor in television and theatre while his film roles include To End All Wars (2001), Any Time Now (2002) and Primeval (2007).

McMenamin is the star of the TV films including David Copperfield and Saving The Titanic, a role which earned him a Best Supporting Actor accolade at the 2013 British Independent Film Festival.