Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel return to France after ‘time away making memories’

Dick Strawbridge and his wife Angel at their chateau.

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have returned home to their chateau in France after some "time away building sandcastles" with their children.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a black-and-white photo from a recent wedding ceremony that was held at their historic abode.

The announcement comes following a turbulent period for the Strawbridges, who were reportedly dropped by Channel 4 earlier this year.

Dick was raised in Co Antrim and attended Ballyclare High School.

Alongside the image the couple shared on Instagram, which was taken in the winter garden conservatory, Dick and Angel wrote: "Hello! We hope you are smiling and enjoying your summer.

"We are just back from a little time away building sandcastles and making memories, and had to share this recent wedding picture of Toli & Tim's special day!"

They added: "Firstly, thank you Toli & Tim for being so fab and thank you Johnny for capturing the wonderfulness! Have a lovely day."

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section, with many praising the location as “breathtaking" and “stunning”.

In May, it was reported that the broadcaster, which aired the family's popular programme, Escape to the Chateau, from 2016 to 2022, as well as its spin-off show, had cut ties with Dick and Angel.

According to the report, the decision was made after an independent investigation was launched into the couple's conduct on the series.

Deadline stated that concerns were raised by the production company behind the show, Two Rivers Media, which said it would no longer work with the stars.

Dick and Angel addressed the report in a post to Instagram, in which they said "there are two sides to every story".

Thanking their fans for their continued support, the couple wrote: "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline.

"We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years."

In a leaked audio recording obtained by Deadline, Angel can be heard calling a producer a “f***ed up little c***”.

The remark came after a producer was seemingly left unimpressed by Angel talking down to him when she lost track of his whereabouts.

“I wanted to know where you both were,” she can be heard saying, adding: “My husband speaks to everyone when he’s grumpy like a piece of s***.”

The anonymous producer replies: “And I don’t like that either.”

Angel can then be heard accusing the producer of posting images on Instagram of a man that she says shared a likeness Dick.

The family are heading back to the UK in October for their book launch.