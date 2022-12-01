Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion to compete on Dancing With The Stars

Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy will co-present season six of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: RTÉ.

The first four celebrity contestants for this year's Dancing with the Stars have been announced.

Northern Ireland's Brooke Scullion, Panti Bliss (Rory O’Neill), Paul Brogan and Suzanne Jackson, will be among 11 celebrities who will take to the dance floor for the hit series when it returns to RTÉ 1 in January.

All four will be interviewed on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show.

Brooke Scullion

Brooke represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with That’s Rich, which she co-wrote.

She travelled to Turin in Italy for the competition but was unlucky not to qualify.

Hailing from Bellaghy in Co Derry, Brooke first came to public attention in 2020 on The Voice UK. All four coaches turned for Brooke and she made it all the way to the final.

Brooke said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family and to be part of an iconic Irish series. What girl doesn’t want to get on her dancing shoes every Sunday night?! It’s a dream come true - bring on the sequins!”

Panti Bliss/Rory O’Neill

Rory O'Neill will be taking part as Panti Bliss

Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, is Ireland’s best known drag artist and will be part of the first same-sex couple to compete on the DWTS.

O’Neill has been performing as Panti since 1998 and, in 2007, opened Panti Bar on Capel Street in Dublin which has become one of Ireland’s best-known gay bars.

The Mayo native became a household name in Ireland when he spoke out and campaigned for equality in the marriage referendum in 2015.

Many cite Panti’s now infamous ‘Noble Call’ on The Abbey stage as a moment that sparked debate and altered opinions.

Following the marriage referendum Panti became an icon for change in Ireland and has even been spoken of as an establishment figure.

“It’s happening! I cannot wait to take to the dance floor with my partner – and it'll help me get back into shape after the lockdowns,” Panti said.

“I feel really privileged to be part of the first same-sex couple competing on Dancing with the Stars from the very start of a series. It's a really exciting time!”

Paul Brogan

Paul Brogan

Paul Brogan is an All-Ireland winning former Dublin footballer.

He is part of the Brogan GAA dynasty as the younger brother of legendary Dublin players Bernard and former senior football captain Alan.

Paul was on Dublin's winning team for the 2008 O'Byrne Cup and was part of the Dublin panel that won three Leinster titles and the 2011 All-Ireland senior football championship. He left the Dublin senior football panel in 2012.

“I’m so excited to be part of this show. I am a competitive person, but this is way out of my comfort zone and from what training I have done so far, I know it is not going to be easy,” he said.

The 36-year-old is a larger-than-life character who admits despite not having much dance experience, he is well up for giving it a go and the worst thing that could happen is getting a few slags from his brothers and former teammates.

“It will take a lot of hard work, but it’ll also be a lot of fun. Rehearsals have been great so far and I’m looking forward to the live shows. It will be a great experience and a new test. This will just be a different game in a different stadium – Croke Park to RTÉ.”

Suzanne Jackson

Suzanne began blogging in 2010 under SoSueMe, where she wrote about all things fashion and beauty and soon found her audience growing and any product she recommended sold out instantly.

By 2013 she left her day job to dedicate her time to her own business and by 2016 she made another leap and launched her own beauty range SoSu Cosmetics.

It has proven to be hugely successful and grown to be worth an estimated €2.12m.

In July 2022 Suzanne announced her plans to step down as CEO of the business. She presents RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors, and has just finished filming the fourth series which is due to air in 2023.

Suzanne said: “I’ve watched DWTS for years and I love the show and everything about it - from the dancing, the glam and the costumes to all the incredible people involved. It’s such a fantastic production and to be part of it this year is a dream for me.

“I was an Irish dancer when I was younger, but ballroom is a completely different challenge. The timing is right for me and I’m going to give it my absolute everything with my dance partner.”