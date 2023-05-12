Eurovision Song Contest 2023: All you need to know ahead of Saturday's final

Eurovision will be taking place from Liverpool this year (PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is nearly upon us and we’ve gathered all the questions you may have about who is performing, when it’s taking place and what time the acts will appear.

Where Eurovision taking place this year?

The Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place live from the Liverpool M&S Arena in Liverpool, despite the UK not lifting the trophy last year, instead coming second to Ukraine.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the United Kingdom offered to host the extravagant concert due to Sam Ryder’s second place result.

Liverpool won the hotly trailed race to host Eurovision beating out other contenders such as Leeds, Brighton and London.

Belfast was also briefly tipped to be in the running to host, but quickly dropped out of contention.

Ukraine will still be involved, with electronic duo Tvorchi set to represent the country in Liverpool, but the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not appear after the European Broadcasting Commission's rules on no political statements prevented him from making a speech.

Who is representing the UK?

Hoping to build on last year’s success following years of dismal results for the United Kingdom is singer songwriter Mae Muller.

The London born pop star will perform ‘I Wrote a Song’ in the hopes of winning the approval of the other countries.

Is Ireland competing?

Despite holding the record for the most wins from any country, Ireland did not qualify for this year’s contest.

Wild Youth’s ‘We Are One’ didn’t make the cut in the first semi-final, therefore will not follow in the footsteps of Dana, Linda Martin and Niamh Kavanagh who all took home the trophy in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Where can I watch it and at what time?

The Eurovision Song Contest final will be broadcast live on BBC One at 8pm on Saturday 13 May.

The BBC will also be broadcasting ‘the ultimate guide’ to the song competition at 2.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

What is the running order?

Austria’s entry Teya & Salena with their track ‘Who The Hell Is Edgar?’ will open the final on Saturday in Liverpool, followed by Portugal’s Mimicat with ‘Ai Coração’ and Switzerland’s Remo Forrer with ‘Watergun.’

Closing the performances will be Israel's Noa Kirel with ‘Unicorn’, Slovenia’s entry Joker Out with ‘Carpe Diem’, Croatia and Let 3 singing ‘Mama ŠČ!’ and the UK who will perform last.

The full running order can be found here.

Who is hosting?

Due to its UK setting, Eurovision 2023 will feature some familiar faces as hosts. Graham Norton will be taking to the stage alongside Ted Lasso and West End star Hannah Waddingham, while Britain's Got Talent Alesha Dixon will also be hosting.

After much speculation, which included possible royalty donning the honours, it’s been reported comedian and actress Catherine Tate will be announcing the UK's scores during the results segment.

Who is favourite to win?

While odds can change depending on the quality of the performances, either Sweden and Finland are heavily tipped to take home the win on Saturday.

Sweden’s entry is Loreen who will be singing ‘Tattoo’ while Finland will be hoping for victory with Käärijä’s ‘Cha Cha Cha’.

Last year’s winner Ukraine is still contention with 12/1 odds at taking home the trophy, while the UK is maintaining a 66/1 chance meaning hopefully no ‘null points.’