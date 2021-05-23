Eurovision viewers in hysterics over French contestant’s resemblance to SDLP’s Claire Hanna 

Barbara Pravi from France performs during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest

Viewers of Saturday night’s Eurovision Song Contest had to do a double take during the show, as one of the contestants was a dead ringer for SDLP politician Claire Hanna.

More used to being spotted around her south Belfast constituency, the MP was instead mistaken for Barbara Pravi – the French singer-songwriter who represented her country at this year’s contest.

Bearing a remarkable resemblance to Claire Hanna, the 28-year-old Parisienne who sang Voila, came a close second to eventual winners Italy, in the dramatic voting section of the tournament.

It was however her appearance that sent Northern Irish social media into hysterics on Saturday evening, with many failing to miss the similarity to Claire Hanna.

Michael Jardine from Belfast posted an image of the singer on Twitter, captioning it: “Great to see @ClaireHanna flying the flag for France tonight!”

While another user joked: “Will @ClaireHanna resign her Westminster seat if she wins here?”

A prominent critic against Brexit, a number of users also found humour in her apparent appearance on the Eurovision Song Contest, with Fiona writing: “Knew she’d get us back into Europe somehow.”

The Ulster University Professor Deirdre Heenan tweeted: “Kudos to @ClaireHanna keeping the European dream alive.”

Northern Ireland politicians watching also couldn’t help getting involved.

The Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: “@ClaireHanna is that you on Eurovision for France?”

While the DUP MLA Pam Cameron said: “@ClaireHanna’s hair is way better.”

Her own SDLP colleagues also joined in the fun, with the MLA Daniel McCrossan posting: “There’s a very real possibility that @ClaireHanna could win the Eurovision tonight.

“We allowed France to borrow her for one night only. A win for France is a victory for Ireland tonight.”

As for the MP herself, following the result of the competition, Claire Hanna posted “recount” on Twitter, joking that she was after “unfettered access to Eurovision”.