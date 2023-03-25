‘Everyone gets the chance to become the hero in their own story’

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 22/3/2023: Members of the Ulster University StudentsÕ Union Dungeons and Dragons club play the fantasy game at the Belfast campus. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Sitting opposite the Secretary of State on a Thursday morning as he quickly scoffs a scone and a cup of tea, a casual conversation turns away from politics and, surprisingly, to Dungeons and Dragons.

I remark where I was the previous evening, at Ulster University for the weekly gathering of all things fantastical quest.

“Ah,” says Chris Heaton-Harris smiling. “I used to play a lot of that at school.”

Even a few years ago it might have been something locked away in the dark. Now, it’s worn as a feather in the cap in the light of wider acceptance. Such is the change in attitude, the mainstream nature of the games that were once the domain of the ‘different’.

Ulster University’s Dungeons and Dragons Society is only five years old. Started by a posse of four, the world has expanded and it’s now grown to be the biggest non-academic society on campus.

Well over 100 members who gather of an evening and transport themselves to a different realm on campaigns through the imagination that can last an evening, or last for months. It all depends how it goes.

It’s early in the evening and the faithful are drifting in. Dungannon twins Daniel (chairperson) and Aidan Moore (treasurer) are there to greet the adventurers who quietly switch on laptops which hold the details of the characters they’ve spent hours crafting. The tables are set with boards. Tables are loaded with dice and the Dungeon Master takes control, a mix of pre-planned and improvised quests get underway with a little background storytelling to set the scene.

And the change in personalities as the students introduce themselves is remarkable. Different voices, wild mannerisms, they grow instantly in stature and come out of their daily lives to step into lands of fantasy.

“We’re storytellers,” said Daniel. “And everyone gets the chance to become the hero in their own story.

“We have seen a real increase in the number of people getting involved. Covid was a big boost for role-playing games in a way. People were sitting at home with not much to do and jumped in. It all became so accessible. The campus moving to Belfast this year has brought a lot more people in too.

“Of course you’ve got the influence of the movie element,” he added. “Films like The Lord of the Rings series, TV shows like Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, they’ve all been so popular that people have looked at them and thought it seemed like fun and have really taken them to become part of their own adventures.

“It’s a great escape. It feeds imagination. We have the quiet ones who lurk, the extravagant ones to really throw themselves into their characters. You can be whoever you want.”

The new Dungeons and Dragons movie is going to give the society another big push forward.

“It’s something everyone can join in with whenever they want the experience,” said Daniel.

“We’re a lot of different people with a common interest. Friend groups are forged.

“We’re well past the 1980s image. There are so many more people open to the hobby and now with a movie there’s even more excitement. A lot of it has been filmed here which makes it more personal to us all.”

Twin brother Aidan takes over.

“We both got into D&D in secondary school, a dumbed down version. But it’s evolved immensely and it’s an amazing world to be involved in.

“I’ve been a cleric, using the power of a god, then a druid, a big shift going from holy powers to nature powers! It’s a great engine for creativity.”

Naturally, excitement is building ahead of the movie release.

“We’re all very excited to see it. Even my mum and sister are getting into it now. We’re trying to get to see it as a group, but scheduling is the biggest problem. There’s quite a lot of us now!

“Stranger Things made people so aware of what it’s all about. It’s grown from a sheet of paper and a simple grid map to online. Some wonderfully imaginative worlds you can lose yourself in for a few hours.

“I don’t mind being called a nerd,” he said. “It’s had its connotations in the past, but isn’t everyone a nerd for something? And there are actually quite a lot of us about now. We’ve probably become the norm!”

The society meets at the new Belfast Campus, floor three, every Wednesday 5-11pm, sometimes later if they lose themselves in the fantasy world. New adventurers are always welcome to journey through worlds unimaginable.

As for Chris Heaton-Harris, perhaps re-visiting his youth and donning the cloak of a wizard could magic up a pathway through the dungeon maze he finds himself in, where the political beasts lie in wait at every turn. If only fantasy was reality…