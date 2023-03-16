Everything you need to know about new NI-based cop drama Blue Lights

As the trailer for new crime drama Blue Lights is released, here’s everything you need to know about the Northern Ireland-based series.

What is it about?

Blue Lights follows Grace, played by Sian Brooke, who is a teenage boy’s mother.

She is shown to be in her 40s and has decided to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the police force.

It’s one of the biggest gambles and challenges of her life, as she sees herself making innumerable mistakes in her first few weeks.

Joining her is another newbie Annie, played by Katherine Devlin, who must let go of everything she has ever known to achieve her dreams.

Tommy, who is played by Nathan Braniff, is trying hard to prove himself whilst being seriously incompetent when it comes to frontline policing.

It seems that one of them may fail their probation period and the worst part is that being a police officer in Belfast is a dangerous career.

Faces to look out for?

One of the main cast members, Braniff, who plays Tommy in the show, is acting in his first series.

Another famous star featuring in the show is Brooke, who plays PC Grace Ellis. She previously took on the role of Eurus Holmes in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock series.

Brooke was also in The Moorside and was in the hit series Doctor Foster. She also had roles in Good Omens and Guilt.

Newcomer Devlin, who plays Annie in the show, portrayed Siobhan in the movie The Dig and Natasha in the TV series Vikings.

Who else is in Blue Lights?

The highly-talented Jonathan Harden, who plays David Johnston, was born in Belfast and is best-known for his roles as Brendan in Jimmy McGovern’s prison drama Time and as Sean Rawlins in ITV’s crime drama Unforgotten.

Valene Kane, who is originally from Newry, plays Angela Mackle and is best-known for her roles as Rose Stagg in The Fall and Lyra Esro in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The multi-talented Richard Dormer, who plays PC Gerard Cliff, is also a playwright and screen writer from Portadown in Northern Ireland. He may be best recognised for his role as Beric Dondarrion in HBO’s Game of Thrones series.

Who are the writers?

Blue Lights was written by the highly talented Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn.

The pair are known for their highly rated series, The Salisbury Poisonings.

It received a very high rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 88% and achieved a 7.2 rating from IMDB, so the pair are expected to deliver a stunning plot for their new upcoming series.

Where was it filmed and when is it coming out?

Blue Lights was filmed in Belfast, Dundonald’s Coopers Mill and Bangor.

How many episodes does the show have and where will it be available?

BBC have announced that the first season of Blue Lights will only have six episodes, however, there are talks of a yet unconfirmed second season.

The exciting thriller comes out on BBC One on March 27, at 9pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.