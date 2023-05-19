Ex-IRA man’s wife: I hated being ordered around by the Provos

Wife of IRA prisoners’ public relations officer among those interviewed in new BBC series

The wife of the IRA prisoners’ public relations officer during the 1981 hunger strike has told how she confronted her husband and the republican movement during the dirty protest.

Bernadette O’Rawe says she hated being told what to do by the Provos and Sinn Fein “as if they owned me”.

She and her husband, Richard, are among those interviewed in the new BBC series Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland.

The daughter of IRA hunger striker Joe McDonnell, who is also interviewed, recalls how her father’s funeral took place on her eleventh birthday.

Bernadette McDonnell says she remains very proud of him.

Bernadette McDonnell — © BBC/Keo Films/Gus Palmer

Mrs O’Rawe asked her husband to leave the IRA after they married. He agreed to do so but lied, telling her he was heading out to find a job one morning when he was going to rob a bank. He was arrested and convicted.

Mrs O’Rawe says she came to hate visiting the H-Blocks: “Women were left to carry the can. They do the triple shift: keep the men happy in jail, look after the kids and run the home. Women were like second-class citizens.”

She recalls having to kiss her husband during the dirty protest so that ‘comms’ — secret IRA communications written on tissue and wrapped in clingfilm — could be smuggled out of the jail.

“I got by, but I hated it. I hated every minute of being a prisoner’s wife,” she adds.

Joe McDonnell

Ms McDonnell remembers she and her brother being allowed to see her father, who had joined the hunger strike, for the first time in four years: “To me that day, he was Joe McDonnell, my daddy. He wasn’t Joe McDonnell the hunger-striker.

“I remember my aunt saying ‘Get off your daddy’s knee’.

“He said: ‘I’ll hold them here as long as I can’. It was really, really lovely.”

Aged 10, she went to the US at her father’s request in an attempt to raise support for the hunger strike there through media interviews.

She arrived home just after his death.

Ms McDonnell says her father missed out on so much, but adds: “He did it for us, he did it for his country. I still get people coming to me to say he was a hero.

“How does it make me feel? Proud, very proud.”