Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack dies suddenly aged 40

TV host Caroline Flack has died suddenly at the age of 40.

In a statement, her family said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Ms Flack was found dead in her London apartment.

A lawyer for the family said the star had taken her own life.

The television presenter has had a troubled few months, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December. However, she denied she had hit her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, and was released on bail until her trial on March 4.

Caroline chose to step down as host of the current series of 'Love Island' in order not to "detract attention" from the show as she faced the assault charge.

The 40-year-old star - who was replaced by Laura Whitmore - shared at the time: "'Love Island' has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

Louis Walsh has paid tribute to his friend Caroline Flack after the presenter was found dead at her London flat.

The music manager became close to the TV star through the series the Xtra Factor where the pair tied the knot in a fake wedding for the show.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Walsh expressed his devastation at the tragedy.

“I loved her,” he said, “We were only texting last week. It is awful.”

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

