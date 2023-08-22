Ex-RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy offered spot alongside broadcasters such as Arlene Foster and Eamonn Holmes

Former RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy could be set to team up with broadcasters such as Arlene Foster and Eamonn Holmes after being approached by GB News.

The speculation comes after the Irish broadcaster confirmed the ex-Late Late Show host would not be returning to his radio show following the publication of a second Grant Thornton report into the RTÉ secret payment scandal.

It’s been reported that bosses at GB News approached Tubridy last Friday to discuss a potential role for him on the station.

Such a move would see him join the line up which includes the ex-DUP leader and former First Minister.

The channel’s editorial director Michael Booker told the Irish Sun: "Ryan Tubridy is a fantastic broadcaster – a people's presenter with great wit and empathy.

"We keep a keen eye on broadcasters across the UK and Ireland."

It’s understood GB News reached out to the Irish TV and radio presenter after negotiations for his return to RTÉ ended without success.

Tubridy had been due to return to the broadcaster in September after being taken off air in late June in the wake of the pay scandal.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst previously indicated the star would host his daily Radio 1 show and host a podcast in return for a yearly salary of €170,000.

However talks between the pair broke down when Tubridy released a statement in response to a second Grant Thornton report last week.

The Ryan Tubridy Show has since been rebranded as The Nine O'Clock Show.

Comedian Oliver Callan is fronting the programme this week and told listeners he is a "caretaker" of the slot until a permanent host is found.

Patrick Kielty will make his debut as the new presenter of the Late Late Show next month.

The Co Down comedian replaces Tubridy who announced he was stepping down from the popular chat show back in March, before RTE was engulfed by the pay controversy.