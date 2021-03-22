Ex-RUC man Jim Gamble in clash with Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio over 'oddball' remark about Down's syndrome character

Former senior police officer Jim Gamble has clashed with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio over the programme's treatment of a character with Down's Syndrome.

The show returned for its long-awaited sixth series on Sunday evening and featured an appearance by the character Terry Boyle, played by Tommy Jessop.

The character first appeared during the show's first series, portrayed by actor Elliot Rosen, when a body was stored in his charater's freezer by an organised crime group. Jessop took over the role in series five.

During last night's premiere Terry was identified as a suspect the death of journalist Gail Vella, which is being investigated by AC-12.

Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar's character Ted Hastings remarked that another suspect - Carl Banks - was "much more likely to be the gunman than the local oddball, that’s for sure".

Mr Gamble and a number of other people criticised the remark, noting that it also fell on World Down Syndrome Day.

However, others pointed it it was fitting the show featured an actor with Down's Syndrome.

Former RUC and PSNI officer Mr Gamble wrote on Twitter "especially on the day that it is but also on any day, the script writer of Line of Duty needs to reflect on the line referring to a suspect with special needs being referred to as the local odd ball".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Mercurio responded to the criticism, highlighting the case of Barry George, wrongly convicted of killing television presenter Jill Dando, who said he felt police considered him to be a "local oddball".

Firing back Mr Gamble said that Mr Mercurio was "wrong on this and would be best just to admit that". He pointed out that in the show it was an officer speaking about a suspect, not a suspect speaking about themselves.

"If you want your lead to be seen as crass and offensive this is the way to go. You’d an appropriate adult in the interview for a reason," the now internet security expert said.

The debate continued with Mr Mercurio saying the term oddball "has no connotation for learning difficulties. It describes a loner, an eccentric".

Mr Gamble advised the writer and director to speak those involved in policing vulnerable people, while Mr Mercurio said the show worked with numerous police advisers and that some officers would say "much, much worse".

The Line of Duty creator said his show portrayed "policing with some of its failings", but Mr Gamble said the line "was foolish to say the least and shows an utter lack of understanding".

Mr Mercurio then ended the conversation and referred to recent events, saying "Ok, Jim, you keep up your rose-tinted view of policing. The events of the last week was clearly just a mass delusion. Bye".

Charlie Lawson with Adrian Dunbar

Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson also entered the debate, defending the programme.

The Enniskillen man, a close friend of Mr Dunbar, said "writing must be totally real with no rules applied" and compared it to censoring offensive language in the Shakespearean play 'Othello' or film 'Mississippi Burning'.

Mr Gamble said the points raised by Mr Lawson were "totally different" and that while Line Of Duty is a "good show, but it's not Othello".

"We can’t subject writing to our own principles and views and beliefs. If the drama is good, etc. We’ve all had to watch great portrayals of people we hate," Mr Lawson said.