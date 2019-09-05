Excellent, says Piers Morgan over Jim Wells Good Morning Britain complaint

Piers Morgan has responded after it emerged DUP MLA Jim Wells has reported him and co-presenter Susanna Reid to Ofcom over his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Responding on Twitter the controversial television host and journalist wrote "Excellent!"

Mr Wells appeared on the programme on Tuesday morning to discuss his objection to the BBC opening the door to same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing.

The South Down MLA, who has had the DUP whip removed due to disagreements with the party, said that he had been "savaged" by Mr Morgan after a bruising encounter on ITV's morning news and current affairs programme.

In an email to ITV, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Wells said in his 38 years of media experience he had never made a complaint of such a nature.

He said the presenters conduct left him "humiliated".

Mr Wells told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show that his interview on Good Morning Britain had been a "horrendous experience".

"It broke, in my opinion, every letter of the code of guidelines of ITV," he said.

"I didn't even get a chance to do any interview, I was harangued by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"Even you (Stephen Nolan) in your most belligerent form would always allow a balanced even debate between two people on a panel, 80-90% of the interview was a personal attack on me.

"Maybe I'm too used to a bit of more balance in Northern Ireland."

The South Down MLA accused the presenters of launching a "personal attack" on him.

"He asked me if I was gay and he called me an old homophobic dinosaur, pretty personal.

"I don't believe that Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid kept to their own guidelines and I'll leave it to Ofcom to decide if I'm right or wrong."