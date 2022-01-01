Family flicks to the fore as older film fans stay home

Cinema boss says Covid has altered audience profile

Daniel Craig in his last outing as Bond in No Time To Die. Credit: Nicola Dove/PA Wire

The pandemic has changed the landscape of the cinema audience, with more mature film fans staying away, according to Michael McAdam of Movie House Cinemas.

While the latest James Bond instalment No Time To Die drew in large numbers, including the older demographic, most of the shows which have been performing well at Movie House’s four local locations have been family flicks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is doing well at the box office as expected, and other family films such as Encanto and Clifford The Big Red Dog have also proven popular.

But pictures like The King’s Man, The Matrix Resurrections and Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story aren’t pulling in the audiences, with older cinema-goers staying away.

“The Matrix opened on December 22 and The King’s Man on Boxing Day,” said Mr McAdam.

“Ordinarily, we would have been expecting to see triple the business we’re seeing now.

“But the more mature cinema-goers just aren’t coming out. The pandemic is definitely having an impact on the mature audience.

“The new Spider-Man film opened last week and is really the only show in town, lifting more than all the other titles. It’s been phenomenal so far.

“If we look at A Quiet Place, it lifted £50,000 in its run, whereas Spider-Man lifted that in its opening week. Even with Covid, it is selling out.

“Other family films like Disney’s Encanto and Clifford The Big Red Dog are also doing pretty well.

“Parents with children at home over the holidays are planning family outings to the cinema. They know that children have to have a life.

“But older audiences are much more reluctant to come out, and we’re seeing that at the box office.”

Mr McAdam said the most popular movie locally in 2021 had been the Bond blockbuster, featuring Daniel Craig in his last mission as 007.

The movie’s release was delayed by the pandemic.

Craig’s final outing grossed over $774 million worldwide, making it the fourth biggest money-maker of the year.

“At every cinema in the country, No Time To Die just kept going and going,” said Mr McAdam.

“It ran for 10 weeks until its release on DVD and certainly brought the crowds back to the cinema. It was the blockbuster everyone was waiting for and it inspired confidence in audiences to come back to the cinemas.

“Other films that have done well for us include Fast And Furious. As a franchise, it always performs well.

“But the Matrix, The King’s Man and West Side Story just aren’t bringing people in.

“That’s all down to the audience profile — it just seems to be families coming out at the moment.”

With the hotly anticipated release of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast later this month, the Movie House Cinemas boss is predicting huge interest among film fans.

“I think Belfast will do well here,” he said.

“There are very high expectations for Belfast. Some will love it, some won’t, but these are Branagh’s memories and that’s important to remember.

“I do think it will be a box office hit, though.”