Famous Belfast landmark ‘the balls on the Falls’ features on The Chase

Famous Belfast artwork, “the balls on the Falls’, have appeared in a question on popular TV show The Chase.

On Thursday evening, contestant, Roger, was asked: Nicknamed ‘Balls on the Falls’, RISE is the biggest public art sculpture in which UK capital?

He got it right and host Bradley Walsh seemed to be familiar with west Belfast road, however, Irish chaser, Darragh Ennis, was disappointed when he got the question wrong.

Roger took his £4k through to the final chase but ‘The Menace’ got his revenge where he easily caught a target of 11.

Symbolising the rising sun, RISE was intended to represent a new hope for Belfast when it was unveiled in 2011.

Standing 123ft above the Westlink, one of Belfast's main arterial routes, the two globes can be seen for miles around the city.

The sculpture, affectionately known by locals as "the balls on the Falls", was the biggest public artwork ever commissioned in Northern Ireland.

Award winning artist behind the sculpture, Wolfgang Buttress, is based in Nottingham, UK.

A team of some of the best multi-disciplined designers, architects, engineers, makers and musicians from around the world work with him.

They also have a close family of collaborators including scientists, structural engineers, fabricators, lighting specialists, film makers, people movement specialists and more.